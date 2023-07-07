Tribute to Co Carlow solicitor as Calcutta student passes bar exams

A BELOVED Bagenalstown solicitor has been fittingly commemorated in India’s ‘City of Joy’ with the sponsoring of a remarkable young woman.

Young lawyer, Priya Adhikary, had her final semester in college and her bar exams sponsored in memory of the late John M Foley, who passed away in 2021. Priya is one of countless children that have received education and support from the Friends of Calcutta charity, which was co-founded by Bagenalstown’s Michael Hopkins.

The Friends of Calcutta run three schools in the city (now known as Kolkata) and a fourth 100km to the city’s south.

John had been a great family friend to Michael’s family down through the year.

“John M Foley was an amazing man who always had a great interest in Friends of Calcutta, as well as his sons John Jr and Dessie,” explained Michael.

Priya attended school in the Tangra centre, where many students are children of local rag-pickers who make a living by recycling materials such as plastic and rubber.

“Priya is a miracle,” said Michael. “The audacity of this young lady – she was born in a place that was even lower than the slums. Her family moved to the slums; her father left the home when she was six. She still held on to the dream of being a lawyer since a child. She wanted to fight against injustice.”

Following John’s death, Michael sponsored her last semester as a tribute to John him, while Dessie and John Jr were delighted to fund her bar exams in their late father’s name.

The Tangra school recently celebrated its 25th anniversary with a special celebration.

Michael first went to India in 1993 when he volunteered in Calcutta as an English teacher with the Loretto Sisters. Michael had been a manager at the time in Dunleckney Manor when it was home to a wall-covering business, but was inspired by Sr Cyril Mooney’s incredible work in providing education to Indian children born into poverty.

Those few weeks in India were a life-changing experience for Michael and, after returning to Ireland, he wanted to raise funds for the NGOs (non-governmental organisations) in Calcutta.

Speaking of the founding of the charity in 1994, Michael said: “I gathered as many people who had been in Calcutta to raise financial support for the wonderful work that goes on, where you can achieve so much with so little.”

The first cause they raised funds for was a night shelter run by Sr Cyril, who passed away a few days after ***The Nationalist*** spoke with Michael. Michael returned to India to be a pall bearer at her funeral.

Friends of Calcutta first donated money to small NGOs but began providing education after developing strong links with one school charity.

What can be done in India with little money is still remarkable, even after all these years. An outlay of €50,000 a year funds the schools, provides staff and food for all the children.

There are 800 regular staff and 35 ‘staff’ or the Friends of Calcutta family, as they affectionately call themselves.

In the past, the charity had concerns about drop-outs, but now it has the welcome challenge of supporting students such as Priya in college.

There are teachers, nurses, engineers and businesspeople among the students who have come through the doors.

The board is purely voluntary, with all trips funded by the board members themselves.

Carlow has always played a big role in the Friends of Calcutta. A long-running Christmas bazaar in Bagenalstown in the 1990s and early 2000s raised great sums. A clothes collection in the diocese of Kildare and Leighlin has also been an important source of funding. Lalor O’Shea McQuillan on Tullow Street are the charity’s accountants.

Three of the nine current board members are from Carlow: Kathleen Chada, Niall Quirke and Michael. Michael has travelled to India an incredible 80 times and is believed to have visited the country more than anyone else in Ireland.

“We are the longest service Irish NGO in Calcutta, if not in India. I never would have envisaged it. It’s going through a big change, but it’s great. We went from worrying about drop-outs to students excelling and going to college. It’s a wonderful challenge ahead,” said Michael.