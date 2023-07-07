What’s planned for your local area?

CARLOW County Council received nine planning applications between 30 June and 6 July.
Bagenalstown: Tanya and John Lawlor wish to construct a single-storey extension to the rear of existing dwelling at Kilree, Bagenalstown.
Gerald Doyle and Jennifer Holligan wish to build a one- and a one/two-storey extension to existing dwelling at Curraghcruit, Bagenalstown.
Carlow: Alan Thomas wishes to develop a site at The Hermitage, Hanover, Carlow.
Sarah O’Connell wishes to erect a new entrance gate, boundary wall, totem sign at IDA site, Dublin Road, Rathnapish, Carlow.
Clonmore: Adam Morris wishes to build a new two-storey dwelling house and detached garage at Croneskagh Lower, Clonmore.
Fenagh: Gary Murray wishes to construct an agricultural building incorporating a milking parlour and dairy plant at Ballintrane, Fenagh.
Gorteengrone: Terry O’Brien wishes to retain wall, temporary mobile home chalet-style building for three years pending the extension of a house, which is also proposed at Gorteengrone, Carlow.
Myshall: Patrick and Letitia McLean wish to construct a new single-storey extension to their house at Bealalaw, Myshall.
Tullow: Sayvale 17 Limited wishes to construct a residential development of four units consisting two one -edroom apartments and two studios at Station Road, Carlow along with the creation of a boundary wall with pedestrian private entrance off Station Road.