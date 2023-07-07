What’s planned for your local area?

CARLOW County Council received nine planning applications between 30 June and 6 July.

Bagenalstown: Tanya and John Lawlor wish to construct a single-storey extension to the rear of existing dwelling at Kilree, Bagenalstown.

Gerald Doyle and Jennifer Holligan wish to build a one- and a one/two-storey extension to existing dwelling at Curraghcruit, Bagenalstown.

Carlow: Alan Thomas wishes to develop a site at The Hermitage, Hanover, Carlow.

Sarah O’Connell wishes to erect a new entrance gate, boundary wall, totem sign at IDA site, Dublin Road, Rathnapish, Carlow.

Clonmore: Adam Morris wishes to build a new two-storey dwelling house and detached garage at Croneskagh Lower, Clonmore.

Fenagh: Gary Murray wishes to construct an agricultural building incorporating a milking parlour and dairy plant at Ballintrane, Fenagh.

Gorteengrone: Terry O’Brien wishes to retain wall, temporary mobile home chalet-style building for three years pending the extension of a house, which is also proposed at Gorteengrone, Carlow.

Myshall: Patrick and Letitia McLean wish to construct a new single-storey extension to their house at Bealalaw, Myshall.

Tullow: Sayvale 17 Limited wishes to construct a residential development of four units consisting two one -edroom apartments and two studios at Station Road, Carlow along with the creation of a boundary wall with pedestrian private entrance off Station Road.