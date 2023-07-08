Former Läpple workers gather for a wonderful night of nostalgia

By Suzanne Pender

THE doors may have closed 16 years ago, but the memories and the friendships remain, as former employees of Läpple Ireland gathered recently for a reunion. The get-together in Ewing’s Bar, Carlow welcomed dozens of former employees and sparked a wonderful evening of reminiscing and catching up with old friends.

Läpple Ireland first opened its doors in Carlow town in 1974 and brought much-needed employment to the town, employing 350 people at the height of its business.

Läpple Ireland was part of a German-owned international engineering group which manufactured press tools and components for the car industry worldwide. Its customers were Ford, BMW, Honda, Volvo, Jaguar, Aston Martin and Land Rover, to name just a few.

The name Läpple Ireland really hit the headlines when its press tools were used to produce the door panels for the famous DeLorean car, used in the ***Back to the Future*** movie franchise in the 1980s. The production of these door panels made from stainless steel was carried out in Carlow, then delivered to the DeLorean assembly plant in Dunmurry, Belfast.

This is the third reunion for Läpple employees in Carlow, having held a very successful event in 2017, which was such a success that it was decided to do it again in 2019 with an even bigger crowd, and now again at the end of June this year. The reunion was organised by Pat Timmons and Aoife Lowry.

“Läpple Ireland was a great place to work, with competitive pay, great job opportunities and an overall good atmosphere and morale,” says Aoife.

“Many lifelong friendships and relationships with colleagues were struck up when working in Läpple Ireland; there has even been a few marriages between employees, and most of them are still going strong,” she smiles.

“There was many a colourful character working in Läpple Ireland that created a lot of funny memories with their pranks and jokes; to name these employees, I could run out of ink or even be arrested,” Aoife recalls.

They had a fantastic sports and social club in the factory, with regular outings, dinner dances and sports events, with huge participation from all the employees. The Christmas party for the employees’ children was always a great success, especially when Santa arrived with presents for everyone and then afterwards in the nearest pub the parents and the children all mixed together to finish off the day.

Läpple sports teams participated in many soccer and GAA tournaments and even got through to the All-Ireland Inter-Firms final in 1986, which was held in Ennis, Co Clare. There were even some foreign holidays arranged by the social club, which would have been very rare in the 1980s.

Sadly, in June 2007 after 33 years, and at the end of Ireland’s Celtic Tiger, Carlow’s Läpple family was to end when it closed its doors with the loss of 140 jobs, but the friendships live on and the Läpple family try to reunite and reminisce together though reunions.

They also have a Facebook page called ‘Läpple Memories’ to keep ex-employees connected.