  • Home >
  • Carlow News >
  • ‘Smile for a Mile’ raised €2k for Scoil Mhuire Lourdes in Tullow

‘Smile for a Mile’ raised €2k for Scoil Mhuire Lourdes in Tullow

Saturday, July 08, 2023

Emma O’Neill from the parents’ association leads the pupils on the Scoil Mhuire Lourdes ‘Smile for a Mile’, fundraiser in Br Leo Park in Tullow
Photos: michaelorourkephotography.ie

Pupils pictured after completing the ‘Smile for a Mile

Emma O’Neill, Tina Hegarty, Martina Kirwan, Caroline Maher and Sandra Carroll were ready to hand out the refreshments

Leah Purcell wears a fantastic headpiece during the ‘Smile for a Mile’ fundraiser

Demi Rooney, Grace Porter and Ellie-May Hanks

 

By Suzanne Pender

AN ENERGETIC fundraiser for Scoil Mhuire Lourdes, Tullow certainly lived up to its name, with broad smiles and lots of fun in plentiful supply.

The school’s parents’ association organised ‘Smile for a Mile for SML’ in Br Leo Park, Tullow, where all the girls completed a mile walk around the local GAA grounds. The event was also part of a fun-filled active school week for Scoil Mhuire Lourdes.

“Every child took part, so they walked from the school down to Br Leo and then walked their mile and finished off with getting their pictures taken with the Instagram boards, having some refreshments and, of course, some stickers,” said Martina Kirwan, secretary of Scoil Mhuire Lourdes parents’ association.

“They all absolutely loved it and had a great time,” she added.

The girls also raised funds for the school by filling in sponsorship cards for the walk, with each card then entered into a draw and prizes in each class for the lucky winners.

“We really want to thank St Patrick’s GAA for allowing us the use of Br Leo Park and also Tesco, who gave us a small donation towards the refreshments, and JK Photos for the Instagram boards. We raised over €2,000 and we’re going to make it an annual event,” said Martina.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

St Laserian’s School Debs Ball

Saturday, 08/07/23 - 11:11am

Former Läpple workers gather for a wonderful night of nostalgia

Saturday, 08/07/23 - 10:58am

Tractor run planned by Blackstairs Vintage Club raised vital funds for cancer research

Saturday, 08/07/23 - 10:42am