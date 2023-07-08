‘Smile for a Mile’ raised €2k for Scoil Mhuire Lourdes in Tullow

By Suzanne Pender

AN ENERGETIC fundraiser for Scoil Mhuire Lourdes, Tullow certainly lived up to its name, with broad smiles and lots of fun in plentiful supply.

The school’s parents’ association organised ‘Smile for a Mile for SML’ in Br Leo Park, Tullow, where all the girls completed a mile walk around the local GAA grounds. The event was also part of a fun-filled active school week for Scoil Mhuire Lourdes.

“Every child took part, so they walked from the school down to Br Leo and then walked their mile and finished off with getting their pictures taken with the Instagram boards, having some refreshments and, of course, some stickers,” said Martina Kirwan, secretary of Scoil Mhuire Lourdes parents’ association.

“They all absolutely loved it and had a great time,” she added.

The girls also raised funds for the school by filling in sponsorship cards for the walk, with each card then entered into a draw and prizes in each class for the lucky winners.

“We really want to thank St Patrick’s GAA for allowing us the use of Br Leo Park and also Tesco, who gave us a small donation towards the refreshments, and JK Photos for the Instagram boards. We raised over €2,000 and we’re going to make it an annual event,” said Martina.