St Laserian’s School Debs Ball

Saturday, July 08, 2023

Jack Brennan and his family

Jamie Raymond and his parents Paul McDermott and Rachel Raymond and his sister Sophie

Laurence-Gavin Byrne and his family

John Paul Byrne and his family pictured at the St Laserian’s School Debs Ball

Owen Purcell and his family

At the St Laserian’s School Debs Ball were staff members Yvonne Nolan, Eileen Hennessy, Charmaine McEvoy, Bridged Keating and Nosipho Mapolísa

Chantelle Meaney and her family

Padraig Creaney and his family

Sophie O’Beirne with her father Peter and brother Thomas

Tadhg Kenny, his parents James and Audrey and niece Ayda

Frances Lee, Emma Galligan, Stephanie Quinn, Audrey Sheppard and Sinead Frayne pictured at the St Laserian’s School Debs Ball in the Talbot Hotel, Carlow

