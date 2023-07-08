Tractor run planned by Blackstairs Vintage Club raised vital funds for cancer research

By Suzanne Pender

ALMOST 140 tractors took off from Myshall recently to be part of a tractor run in aid of a cause that has touched the hearts of so many.

Blackstairs Vintage Club held its annual tractor run this year in aid of Breakthrough Cancer Research, a charity based in Cork.

Knowing that research is key, Breakthrough Cancer Research identify the best cancer research worldwide, then fund these pioneering researchs and scientific solutions.

People gathered in Myshall from far and wide to register and be part of the Sunday morning tractor run. The well-organised event welcomed over 140 tractors, all departing Myshall shortly after midday and setting off in glorious sunshine.

Upon returning, refreshments were available in Myshall Community Centre, which were greatly appreciated by all. Overall it was a very successful event, thoroughly enjoyed by everyone.

Blackstairs Vintage Club offered a very sincere thanks “to each and every person” who contributed and took part in the vintage run.

“The sincere and heartfelt support for Breakthrough Cancer Research was clearly evident, with every man, woman and child present. To all the drivers, men and women, who came from the parish, county and our neighbouring counties, thank you.”

The club also offered a special thank you to the ladies’ committee at Myshall Community Centre for the wonderful refreshments.