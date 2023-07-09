Celebrate Water Heritage Day and avail of a government grant

By Suzanne Pender

THE Local Authority Waters Programme (LAWPRO) is encouraging community groups around the county to help celebrate Water Heritage Day – and benefit from a grant to help them do so!

The public can organise a community water-related event for Heritage Day, which take place on Sunday 20 August. The application deadline for the Water Heritage Day Grants Scheme is 10 July and organisers are advised to consult with their local community water officer in advance of making an application. Details can be found on lawaters.ie.

The theme of Heritage Week 2023 is ‘Living Heritage’. Water Heritage Day on Sunday 20 August will focus on discovering traditional knowledge, skills and practices associated with our natural waters and is an opportunity to explore our intangible cultural heritage and links with the past through customs, practices and traditions.

LAWPRO wants volunteers, community groups and heritage enthusiasts to share their experience, knowledge, culture and practice.

As an island nation, we have a tradition of storytelling and many of our legends and folklore offer insights into the wisdom and customs of previous generations and their associations with water.

There are lots of other engaging ways to celebrate this important cultural connection; for example, following a river from source to sea, a training event or workshop, a booklet on a local waterway, a digital water heritage project, an exhibition, a boat tour, or a river safari. See https://consult.watersandcommunities.ie/en/surveys or visit the website www.lawaters.ie for more information.