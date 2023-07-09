Clare fans face delays to Croke Park after incident causes disruption to trains

Michael Bolton

An incident which led to major disruption on the Cork to Dublin railway line earlier has been dealt with.

This is due to an incident on the line between Ballybrophy and Portlaoise.

Irish Rail says significant delays are likely for a while as train services resume.

It’s advising anyone travelling to matches at Croke Park this afternoon to seek alternative methods of transport.

The All-Ireland Camgie quarter-final between Kilkenny and Cork, which was meant to start at 1:30, started at a delayed time of 1:45.

The All-Ireland Hurling semi-final between Kilkenny and Clare is expected to start on time at 4:00.