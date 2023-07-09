Death notices and funeral arrangements for Co Carlow

Patrick Joseph (Pat) Brennan

Coolane, Killeshin, Carlow, Co. Laois,

Predeceased by his loving wife Josephine Brennan, née Cantwell.

Pat died peacefully on July 8th, surrounded by his family and in the wonderful care of the nurses and staff of The Sacred Heart Hospital, Carlow.

Beloved father of Declan, Sinéad, Pauric and Oliver. Sadly missed by his family, brother Liam, sisters Kathleen, Maura, and Anne, son-in-law Declan, daughters-in-law Karen, Amanda, and Carol, his eight grandchildren Ruairí, Aisling, Óran, Seán, Rían, Oisín, Conor and Dáire, and his brothers-in-law and sister-in-law, nieces nephews, neighbours, and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Reposing at his home, Coolane, Killeshin, (R93 DT26) from 2p.m on Monday, concluding with Prayers at 9p.m. that evening. Reposing on Tuesday from 11am with removal on at 1.30p.m to The Holy Cross Church, Killeshin, arriving for Funeral Mass at 2p.m.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Patrick’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on The Holy Cross Church, Killeshin, online streaming service

https://www.facebook.com/GraiguecullenKilleshin/

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Friends of The Sacred Heart Hospital, Carlow.

Paul James

Poulacapple, Callan, Co. Kilkenny and formerly of St. Mary’s Park, Carlow and Shangarry, Myshall, Co. Carlow.

Peacefully at his home, on Saturday 8th July 2023, following an epic battle with cancer.

Pre-deceased by his parents, George and Maureen, brother Joseph and sisters Caroline and Jacqueline.

Remembered with love by his sisters Ursula, Marian, Deborah and Michelle, his brothers John & Philip, as well as brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins, including Irene, his carer in later years, extended family, friends and neighbours.

Missed most deeply by his adored faithful companion Amber.

Donations, in lieu of flowers, if desired to ISPCA.

“Shine on you crazy diamond”

The family would especially like to express their gratitude and thanks to all The Medical Staff who cared for Paul for the duration of his illness.

Patrick (Pakie) Connors

Peacefully at Waterford Regional Hospital surrounded by his loving family, pre – deceased by his loving wife Ellen,

Sadly missed by his heartbroken family Seamus, Eamonn, Aileen and Padraig, daughters – in – law Kathleen, Esther and Geraldine, son-in-law Andrew, grandchildren, great-grandchildren ,brothers ,sisters, nephew’s, nieces, neighbours and friends.

Rest In Peace

eposing at his residence from 2pm to 8pm on Sunday and Monday. Funeral to arrive at Glynn Church for Requiem Mass at 11am on Tuesday followed by burial in St .Mullins Cemetery.

Breda Mason (nèe Monaghan)

Newcastle, England and formerly No. 1 Pairc Mhuire, Bagenalstown, Co. Carlow. May 26th 2023. Predeceased by her husband Ian, her mam and dad Peig and John, brother Noel, sisters Patricia and Joan. Sadly missed by her son Sean, grandchildren Dominic and Niámh, sisters Margaret, Helen, Teresa and Catherine, brothers Paddy, Tony, Frank, Sean and Michael, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May Breda’s Gentle Soul Rest in Peace

Funeral Mass will take place on Friday morning, 14th July, at 11.am in St. Andrew’s Church, Bagenalstown, followed by Committal of Ashes Immediately afterwards in the Cemetery of the Assumption. If you wish to leave a message of Condolence you may do so in the Condolences section below.