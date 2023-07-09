Death notices for Co Carlow

Paul Joseph Costigan

Greystones, Co Wicklow and formerly of Rathnapish, Carlow

It is with immense sadness that we announce the sudden death of Paul on July 5th, 2023, following an accident in Hong Kong.

Adored husband and soulmate of Roisin, (nee Bolger) and much loved father of Leah and Abby. Predeceased by his brother Joe, he will be missed every day by his wife and children, his heartbroken parents Kitty and Joe, sister Carolyn, brothers Neil and David, sisters in law, brother in law, nephews, nieces and by a wide circle of friends and colleagues at home and abroad.

 

“A Life well lived is a precious gift, of hope and strength and grace.” 

Funeral arrangements to follow shortly

