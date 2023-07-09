Garda appeal over missing teenager on Achill Island

By Rebecca Black, PA

Gardaí have made an appeal for help from the public to find a missing teenager on Achill Island.

Sebastian Palma Sigmond (18) has been missing since Friday.

He was last seen by his family at approximately 5pm when he left to go walking in the Dooagh area of Achill.

He is described as approximately 5ft 9ins tall, with short black hair and brown eyes. When last seen, he was wearing a navy jacket and trousers, brown boots and a peaked cap.

Mr Sigmond’s family are concerned for his welfare and have asked gardaí for assistance in locating him.

Anyone who has seen Sebastian or who can assist in locating him is asked to contact Westport Garda Station on 098 25555, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any garda station.