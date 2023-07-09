  • Home >
Met Éireann issues thunderstorm warning as unsettled weather set to continue

Sunday, July 09, 2023

Met Éireann has issued a series of weather warnings on Sunday as scattered thunderstorms are set to move across the country.

The first warning covers counties Kildare, Laois, Longford, Meath, Offaly, Westmeath, Wicklow, Galway and Roscommon and is in place until 12pm.

A second warning will be in place in Cavan, Donegal, Monaghan, Clare and Connacht from 1pm to 8pm on Sunday.

The forecaster said the thunderstorms could cause spot flooding and come with the chance of hail. It warned of poor visibility and difficult travelling conditions in affected areas.

The UK Met Office has also issued a thunderstorm warning for Northern Ireland from 10am until 9pm. It said heavy showers and thunderstorms may cause some flooding and travel disruption.

Met Éireann said the showers will continue for a time on Sunday night, but will die out in most areas. Temperatures will drop to 7 to 11 degrees overnight.

The weather will continue to be unsettled next week.

Heavy showers in the south will gradually move northwards on Monday and will become widespread during the afternoon, Met Éireann said. Thunderstorms and spot flooding are also possible, with highest temperatures of 17 to 21 degrees.

