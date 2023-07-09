Pride parade was a riot of colour

By Suzanne Pender

INCLUSIVE, diverse, joyful and, above all, colourful!

Carlow beamed in the sunshine once again this year as the annual Pride Festival welcomed all to the town. The event kicked off in Carlow College for the official town photo before setting out on the Rainbow Road Parade and finishing off with a feast of entertainment in Carlow Town Park – including the one and only Kylie!

“Oh my God, it was probably the best event I’ve ever been at,” enthused John Paul Payne of Carlow Pride Committee.

“We’re getting better at it every year and it’s getting more inclusive, with even more families and even more dogs … the feedback has been so, so positive this year. “It was a fantastic day and a really humbling experience,” added John Paul.

Carlow Pride’s 2023 parade was led from Carlow College to the town park by Pauly Kavanagh along with mayor of Carlow cllr Tom O’Neill.

“We have to protect and look after LGBT and Travellers and really protect a minority within a minority, who can find it more difficult, and just let them know they have the support,” said John Paul.

“Pauly is a fantastic ambassador for Carlow and the Travelling community and is just so well known; we were just thrilled to have Pauly lead the parade this year.”

The flamboyant outfits, the wonderful colour and the terrific atmosphere all screamed Pride. The main stage in the park welcomed a terrific line-up with acts that included Dance Republic, Mary Ann Music, Misty Falls, Drag King Kenny Todgers and the one and only Kylie Alike!

The MCs were Eddie McGuinness and Carlow native Izzy Kamikaze. “Izzy is from Carlow but left 40 years ago, so for her to be back on the stage in Carlow it was like a homecoming – it was brilliant,” said John Paul.

“It’s a boost for everyone. For us, it’s really about seeing people having a good time and families coming together. We also had people there from Dublin, Newry, Belfast, Wexford, Waterford and Kilkenny. Yahoo, our sponsors for the main stage, even had a member of their team come over from the USA, so they came from everywhere.”

Vendors at the many food and craft stalls in the park also reported a bumper Pride this year. Festivities continued at the official after-show party in nearby Dicey’s, where the entertainment and good times continued into the wee small hours.

The Carlow Pride Committee would like to thank their wonderful volunteers, supported by Una at Carlow Volunteer Centre, and Sgt Conor Egan and Garda Esmay Murphy from Carlow’s community policing unit.

“They all work so hard all day and we love the fact that our volunteers are so diverse … it’s great to see,” said John Paul.