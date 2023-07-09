Pride parade was a riot of colour

Sunday, July 09, 2023

Co-host of the Carlow Pride Festival Eddie McGuinness blows kisses to the crowd
Photos: michaelorourkephotography.ie

Katie Davis, Mia Doyle, Gwen Reilly-Cooney and Caitlin O’Sullivan

Darcie Keating, Jodi Henderson and Freya Keating

Teresa, Belinda and Katelyn Farrell

The Pride Parade makes its way along Dublin Street towards the town park

John Paul Payne, chairperson of Carlow Pride Festival, with Pauly Kavangh, the grand marshal

All smiles during the Carlow Pride Festival at Carlow College

Helder, Maysa and Karolin, Neilton and Andrew Lopes

Kim Fleming and her daughter Aibhinn

Mayor of Carlow cllr Tom O’Neill at the head of the parade

Spectators capture pics of the Carlow Pride Parade as it passes by on College Street

Having fun in the sun at the Pride parade

The Carlow Pride Parade moves along College Street

By Suzanne Pender

INCLUSIVE, diverse, joyful and, above all, colourful!

Carlow beamed in the sunshine once again this year as the annual Pride Festival welcomed all to the town. The event kicked off in Carlow College for the official town photo before setting out on the Rainbow Road Parade and finishing off with a feast of entertainment in Carlow Town Park – including the one and only Kylie!

“Oh my God, it was probably the best event I’ve ever been at,” enthused John Paul Payne of Carlow Pride Committee.

“We’re getting better at it every year and it’s getting more inclusive, with even more families and even more dogs … the feedback has been so, so positive this year. “It was a fantastic day and a really humbling experience,” added John Paul.

Carlow Pride’s 2023 parade was led from Carlow College to the town park by Pauly Kavanagh along with mayor of Carlow cllr Tom O’Neill.

“We have to protect and look after LGBT and Travellers and really protect a minority within a minority, who can find it more difficult, and just let them know they have the support,” said John Paul.

“Pauly is a fantastic ambassador for Carlow and the Travelling community and is just so well known; we were just thrilled to have Pauly lead the parade this year.”

The flamboyant outfits, the wonderful colour and the terrific atmosphere all screamed Pride. The main stage in the park welcomed a terrific line-up with acts that included Dance Republic, Mary Ann Music, Misty Falls, Drag King Kenny Todgers and the one and only Kylie Alike!

The MCs were Eddie McGuinness and Carlow native Izzy Kamikaze. “Izzy is from Carlow but left 40 years ago, so for her to be back on the stage in Carlow it was like a homecoming – it was brilliant,” said John Paul.

“It’s a boost for everyone. For us, it’s really about seeing people having a good time and families coming together. We also had people there from Dublin, Newry, Belfast, Wexford, Waterford and Kilkenny. Yahoo, our sponsors for the main stage, even had a member of their team come over from the USA, so they came from everywhere.”

Vendors at the many food and craft stalls in the park also reported a bumper Pride this year. Festivities continued at the official after-show party in nearby Dicey’s, where the entertainment and good times continued into the wee small hours.

The Carlow Pride Committee would like to thank their wonderful volunteers, supported by Una at Carlow Volunteer Centre, and Sgt Conor Egan and Garda Esmay Murphy from Carlow’s community policing unit.

“They all work so hard all day and we love the fact that our volunteers are so diverse … it’s great to see,” said John Paul.

 

 

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

Celebrate Water Heritage Day and avail of a government grant

Sunday, 09/07/23 - 11:50am

St Laserian’s School Debs Ball

Saturday, 08/07/23 - 11:11am

‘Smile for a Mile’ raised €2k for Scoil Mhuire Lourdes in Tullow

Saturday, 08/07/23 - 11:03am