Ritz gig raised vital funds for Éist

Sunday, July 09, 2023

Margaret Redmond, Liz Murphy, Maura McNally, Siobhain Roberts and Bróna D’Arcy

Tony McGrath and Pat Comerford

Brid Kinsella, Mary Quinlan and Soren Rasmussen

Ber Bradley and Majella Swan

The large audience who attended the Ritz Showband’s charity night in aid of Éist

Geraldine Callinan, Ann Kelly and Josephine Colins

Lorna McGrath and Olive Nolan of the Éist Cancer Support Centre
Photos: michaelorourkephotography.ie

Kay McGrath and Patricia Comerford

Rosemary Brennan and James Knight of the Ritz Showband get the crowd going at the fundraising concert in the Woodford Dolmen Hotel

Freddy and Betty Murphy with Sadie Williamson

Breda Humphries and Carmel Dunne

Nerissa Hanbidge, Olive Nolan, Dick Murray, Celine O’Reilly, Brendan Hennessey, Margaret Curran, Nuala Grogan, Sinead Smyth, Bernard Dowling and Lorna McGrath

The Ritz Showband – Martin Lacey, Mike Russell, Willie Keating, James Knight, Rosemary Brennan, Frank Horahan, Jimmy Byrne. Missing from photo Christy Comerford

By Suzanne Pender

A PERFORMANCE by a popular local band supporting a charity close to everyone’s hearts proved a winning formula in the Woodford Dolmen Hotel, Carlow recently. The Ritz Showband came together once again to perform and show their support for Éist Cancer Support Centre, with a large crowd thoroughly enjoying a night of great music and dancing.

The evening began with opening act Margaret Brennan, who went down a treat with the audience, followed by the Ritz Showband, which features a number of well-known local musicians. The Ritz Showband have been firm supporters of Éist, and this special night proved no different, helping to raise some much-needed funds for the centre.

Lorna McGrath of Éist thanked the Ritz Showband for their ongoing support and the large numbers who turned out to donate to Éist.

“We’d about 240 people there and it was a great night – people were out dancing all night,” she said. “Thanks so much to Frank Horohan and the Ritz Showband and to everyone who came along on the night. We really appreciate it.”

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

