Ritz gig raised vital funds for Éist

By Suzanne Pender

A PERFORMANCE by a popular local band supporting a charity close to everyone’s hearts proved a winning formula in the Woodford Dolmen Hotel, Carlow recently. The Ritz Showband came together once again to perform and show their support for Éist Cancer Support Centre, with a large crowd thoroughly enjoying a night of great music and dancing.

The evening began with opening act Margaret Brennan, who went down a treat with the audience, followed by the Ritz Showband, which features a number of well-known local musicians. The Ritz Showband have been firm supporters of Éist, and this special night proved no different, helping to raise some much-needed funds for the centre.

Lorna McGrath of Éist thanked the Ritz Showband for their ongoing support and the large numbers who turned out to donate to Éist.

“We’d about 240 people there and it was a great night – people were out dancing all night,” she said. “Thanks so much to Frank Horohan and the Ritz Showband and to everyone who came along on the night. We really appreciate it.”