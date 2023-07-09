Seamus and Olive Kenneally: ‘back in each other’s loving embrace for eternity’

“WE’RE all here to celebrate the life of Seamus Kenneally and that’s what he would have wanted, a celebration. Not tears, but laughter. Not sadness, but craic. Not silence, but stories.”

The words of Seamus’s eldest son Shane as he, along with brothers Kyle and Ian, delivered a heartfelt eulogy at their father’s funeral Mass in Holy Family Church, Askea on 4 March. “Our father had three great loves in his life ‒ his love of sport, his love of his many dear friends and, most importantly to him, his love of family,” Shane told a congregation packed to overflowing.

Addressing his mother, Shane said: “His dearest wife Olive, Mam, he loved you more than anything and you know this because he told you so often. When the two of you married almost 37 years ago, you completed each other. You made our dad into a man ahead of his time. It wasn’t common then for a man to change his name when he married, but as he said, you gave him the RTÉ treatment and turned him from a ‘Kennelly’ (Limerick pronunciation) to a Kenneally. I know you feel hopeless and lost now, but each and every one of us will be there to help you through this. Dad would have wanted you to enjoy life and we will help you fulfil his wishes.”

Alas, just two months later, Shane, Ian and Kyle were back in Askea church to bid farewell to their mother. “On behalf of the Kenneally and Kelly families, myself, Ian and Kyle would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to all of you in attendance and those that could not attend but reached out in your own way. Your generosity of spirit and kind words are once again a great comfort to us in a time that has become all too familiar to our family.”

Seamus, of 1 Seven Springs, Tullow Road, Carlow, passed away suddenly on Monday 27 February, a cause of widespread shock. The sudden death of his wife Olive (née Kelly) on 7 May was greeted with disbelief as their three sons suffered the heartbreak of losing both parents within the space of two months.

The fact that the youngest, Kyle, had recently emigrated to Australia and that Ian was due to get married to Victoria in May deepened the sympathy felt by the people of Carlow town, Graiguecullen and Seamus’s native Askeaton, Co Limerick.

“He was a man short in stature but big in heart. He was known by many names, some of them not repeatable in a house of God, but to our family he was a son, a brother, a nephew, an uncle, a husband, a dad and a granddad. But, more than that, he was a great friend,” Shane stated at his father’s funeral Mass.

“Although Dad and his brother Jackie were separated by distance since his move to Carlow, they were never separated in heart. Like all brothers, they didn’t need to speak every day to know that they loved each other, and with the passing of years and both of their parents, this bond only grew stronger. Jackie, I hope you know how much admiration, respect and love he had for his big brother.”

Shane continued: “His aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews and nieces, who are too numerous to mention, you all held a special place in his heart and he only had good things to say about you … most of the time.

“His grandson Tadhg, you could do no wrong in his eyes and he beamed with joy when he talked to you or about you.

“His late grandson Seán, who was born sleeping, Dad and Mam took great pride in maintaining your grave, and your granddad is gone to look after you now. Give him a big hug from us, son.

“His sons, we each knew how much he loved us. He always knew what to say or do when we had tough times. He loved us all equally, but had a special way of making each of us feel like the favourite, while secretly knowing the bursting love and pride he had for the other two,” said Shane.

Son Kyle then spoke: “Our father was blessed to have made so many great friends along his journey of life. There are too many to name individually, which is a testament to him. He had his friends that he made in Éire Óg, both on and off the pitch. He especially enjoyed Sundays and match days when he walked through those doors of the clubhouse, where he was met by friendly cheers or jeers, depending on the situation. He had a similar experience in Teach Dolmain, where he and his many friends and acquaintances would relish the opportunity to boast about their teams’ various wins and remember past glories.”

An example of this was provided by Éire Óg’s condolence message on RIP.ie. written by Andy Ellis: ‘We will never forget your input into our proud club. No job was too great for this genuine individual. His humour would light up our clubhouse. His partnership with Murphy (Wexford), Jimmy Kinsella (Kilkenny) and Jimmy Hession (Galway) is now broken, but “Limerick” proudly left at the top. We will never forget your entry into our clubhouse in September 2018 when you wheeled in your beloved mother to rapturous applause after winning Limerick’s first All-Ireland since 1973. Never to be forgotten by all teams in our club, but in particular our ladies’ team, whom he helped to become county champions last year. Rest peacefully, “Limerick”. Ar dheis Dé go raibh do anam dílis.’

Kyle told the congregation: “He also had the Carlow Road Cycling Club, where he would meet his friends weekly for a cycle and a chat. I remember how he’d come back and tell me how he got on that day and who was there and maybe a swear or two if he had a puncture.”

Kyle added: “We would like to give a special mention to our close family friends Terry and Claire Williamson, who have always been fantastic neighbours, but truly went above and beyond on the Monday evening when our mother was most in need of them. Thank you, Terry, for your quick thinking and immediate actions while waiting for the paramedics and first responders to arrive. To Claire, thank you for your cool head and calming words, which helped our mother immensely as the emergency services worked. Our mother’s friend Ann, who has always been a rock for her, we especially want to thank you for being by our mother’s side through this tough time.”

Kyle concluded his part by saying: “Dad truly did make so many friends in his life, from Askeaton to Carlow and everywhere in between, but to myself, my brothers and our mother, he was our best friend, too. I hope he can be remembered for the friend that he was to everyone and for the happiness he would bring with him everywhere he went.”

Ian then talked about his father’s love for sport. “I, like Kyle and many others here today, had the privilege of calling Daddy our manager. His love of sport was clear. As well as being an avid swimmer, GAA and rugby fan, he was also a keen cyclist, had many great cycling trips with his wonderful friends in Carlow Road Club, regularly going to Spain and even as far as the USA.

“He loved Ireland and Munster rugby. Himself, Shane, Pat and Noel often travelled to Thomond Park to watch his beloved Munster. Daddy loved GAA and was lucky enough to see his native Limerick lift ‘Liam’ four times in the last few years after many years of heartbreak.

“Our father was involved in many teams over the years. Everyone knew when he was involved with a team, not just because he would always talk about them but because people not even at the matches could hear him shouting from the sideline. Although he wasn’t the quietest man at a match, he had an amazing ability to get the best out of any player with a quiet word before the game.

“As I’m sure anyone involved with teams with him will know, he would famously say before matches to others on the management team: ‘I’ll do my thing now.’ His thing was a quiet word with certain players, but these few words always seemed to work their magic.

“He trained many teams and individuals in camogie, hurling, football, ladies’ football and swimming. No matter what the age group or sport, they all had one thing in common: success. Dad was all over me when I won my first hurling championship; he was involved with Kyle’s U16 team when they won the county championship; and, most recently, he won the county championship with Éire Óg ladies just last year, where the Éire Óg captain Louise summed him up perfectly when collecting the trophy: she thanked him and described him as ‘a Limerick man with an Éire Óg heart’.

“Thank you for all of these wonderful happy memories, Daddy.’’

As at their father’s funeral, all three boys again spoke at their mother’s funeral Mass and again delivered a heartfelt eulogy. “Our mother’s life revolved around family, friends and a wide array of hobbies and interests. Olive Kenneally was a wife, a sister, an aunt, a grandmother, a cousin and a great friend, but to myself, Ian and Kyle she was our Mam,” began Shane.

“I’d like to tell you a bit about her love for family and what it meant to her. Our mother loved her family more than life itself. She had a special love for her brothers Liam and Andrew and a great relationship with her sister Caroline. Each of them was there for her in their own way after Dad passed. Liam, Caroline, Andrew, I hope you know how much you meant to Mam and how deeply she loved you all. She also spoke lovingly about her late sister Sandra, whose candle was extinguished all too quickly. Her many cousins, nephews, nieces and extended family, she spoke about you all fondly and had great memories and stories … even if some of them were slightly exaggerated.

“Her grandson Tadhg, you were her sun, moon and stars and her one ray of joy after Dad passed. Her mood lifted when she spoke of you. Her late grandson Seán, who was born sleeping, Mam along with Dad took great pride in maintaining your grave. They’re gone to be with you now. Give them a big hug from us, son.

“Her sons, we each knew how much she loved us and there is nothing quite like a mother’s love. We will miss your kind words and calming presence more than anything. We love you, Mam.

“Her late husband Seamus. What can I say? You were two peas in a pod. Neither was complete without the other and neither wanted to live without each other. They would have been 37 years married this month and are now back in each other’s loving embrace for eternity. Where there is love, there is life.”

Kyle then addressed the congregation: “To have good friends in life truly is a blessing and in that sense our mother truly was blessed. There are our mother’s friends from her Go Léir group, whom she looked forward to meeting on a regular basis for activities and chats. The friends she made through her years of work, whether that be in Holy Angels or in more recent times her friends from helping out in the Visual arts centre (though I’m still not convinced that wasn’t just to get to see a few extra shows).

“The friends herself and our father made through their yearly holiday to Mallorca, which she had planned on going to in the coming weeks, even if she was a bit apprehensive without him. There truly are too many people to name by name, but two people that immediately come to mind when you think of our mother are her friends Anne and Julie, or the three musketeers as they were known by some. Depending on who you ask, they may have been called things that I wouldn’t dare repeat, but nonetheless Anne and Julie have been with our mother through the highs and the lows, but I suppose that’s just what friends are for.

“If we could all find as good friends as our mother did, we would all be doing well,” concluded Kyle before passing over to Ian for a final few words.

“Our mother was not a woman to be idle, as I’m sure all you here today will know. Mam was an avid reader and would always have a book in her hand when you called over. That is if her and Dad were not out gardening, which they spent a lot of time doing, although I’m not sure Dad was always there by choice.

“Mam loved to volunteer at the George Bernard Shaw Theatre and also attended the Go Léir women’s group, where she spent many happy times painting and making friends. I know she will be missed and fondly remembered by so many people. May Mammy rest in eternal peace in Daddy’s loving arms.”

Seamus and Olive Kenneally, who were married on 31 May 1986, were the much-loved father and mother of Shane, Ian and Kyle, adored grandfather of Tadgh and the late baby Seán. Seamus was a cherished brother of Jackie and treasured son of the late Michael John and Mary. Olive was the cherished sister of Liam, Caroline, Andrew and the late baby Sandra.

The couple are sadly missed by their sons, grandchild, daughters-in-law Margaret and Victoria, Kyle’s partner Martha, brothers, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Seamus reposed at their home on Friday 3 March, with removal the following morning to the Holy Family Church, Askea, with burial afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow. Guards of honour at Seamus’s funeral were provided by Éire Óg ladies, Irish Wheelchair Association, Carlow Town Hurling Club and Carlow Road Cycling Club, while the staff of Askea Pharmacy also provided one as the huge cortège passed by.

Olive reposed at her home on Tuesday 9 May. Removal the following morning took place to the Holy Family Church, Askea and funeral afterwards to St Mary’s Cemetery. A guard of honour was provided by Go Léir women’s group, Carlow, while the staff of Askea Pharmacy again lined the route in sympathy.

Fr Tom Little, Askea, was the celebrant at both funeral Masses, with Fr John Dunphy, Graiguecullen also in attendance.

The Offertory gifts at Seamus’s funeral were a framed Éire Óg team list, an Askeaton Swimming Club flag, his cycling helmet and a treasured family photo. At Olive’s funeral, the Offertory gifts were a book, her gardening gloves and the same treasured family photo, the photo which now accompanies their joint obituary.