An oasis of relaxation awaits at ELM Beauty in Tullow

ADVERTISING FEATURE

By Suzanne Pender

AN OASIS of relaxation and wellness in the heart of Tullow, ELM Beauty has taken their luxurious beauty salon even further.

ELM is delighted to announce the launch of their new-look salon with enhanced treatments and services, the focus firmly on ensuring clients enjoy a restful experience with real results.

The beauty salon located at Church Place, Tullow specialises in brows and skin, offering the best facials from some of the world’s leading names in beauty.

At ELM they believe beauty is a feeling and are dedicated to your beauty and you believing in your beauty.

“Beauty isn’t a look, it’s a feeling,” says Liz Morrissey, owner of ELM Beauty. “Young girls feel beautiful, but negative feelings on beauty start as we get older. Beauty shouldn’t be negative, it’s fundamental to who we are, and we are champions of that … the feeling and confidence it brings,” she adds.

“We want our clients to feel comfortable, and if their aim is glowing skin or brows, we will work will them,” said Liz.

As part of their redevelopment, ELM Beauty have also opened a new wellness area where you can book in after your treatment to relax and listen to some music, a podcast or some meditation.

They have also launched their new Hydra Diamond facial, which uses a number of technologies to target fine lines and wrinkles, pigmentation, congestion and breakouts, acne and loss of volume in the face.

The technologies it uses are hydra dermabrasion, the latest in skin technology, microdermabrasion, RF frequency, microcurrent, light therapy, oxygen infusion and ultrasound peel. ELM recommend a course of these treatments, while great savings can be made on courses or their skincare club, which gives clients treatments for the full year.

The facial is available on two levels. Level 1 (€69) uses two technologies and level 2 (€129) uses four technologies, and they tailor the facial to your skin concerns and skin goals, which is something they do for all facials.

ELM Beauty team with world-class brands such as Skinceuticals, ELEMIS and Decleor to get results and offer the homecare that’s needed to see results from your skin.

For launch week they have some other exciting launches, like a new medical grade foot-peel treatment that will have your feet summer ready.

All ELM staff, including therapists Amy and Leeanne, have the highest qualifications and deliver an excellent standard of customer service. Clients receive a customised service bespoke to their individual needs.

ELM Beauty is open Monday to Saturday 9am to 5pm, with late opening on Thursdays and Fridays as required.

See www.elmbeauty.ie or get in touch at [email protected], on 059 9181118 or @elmbeauty_ireland.