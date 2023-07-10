Carlow e-bike firm makes great strides in UK market



Damian Young, CEO of Zeus with the Zipp bikes

By Suzanne Pender

PIONEERING Carlow micromobility company Zeus has expanded its bike-scheme operations in two English towns.

Aylesbury and High Wycombe selected Zeus subsidiary Zipp Mobility to roll-out fleets of 50 e-bikes each, providing a convenient, eco-friendly and safe mode of travel.

Zeus was founded in 2019 by Carlow businessman Damian Young and the company has since established itself as a frontrunner in the global micromobility industry.

This strategic expansion to new UK markets represents a significant step forward in the Carlow-based company’s mission to revolutionise urban transportation and promote sustainable mobility options.

The trial will provide a green alternative to getting around the towns, and marks Zipp’s first e-bike expansion since it was acquired by Ireland’s largest micro mobility company Zeus in April.

Zipp Mobility operates in five markets across the UK already, which makes Zeus one of the largest and most experienced e-scooter operators in the country.

“We are excited to bring our successful bike scheme to new UK locations,” said Mr Young, CEO of Zeus.

“With the recent signing into law of the updated road traffic legislation, Zeus is working closely with councils in Ireland to provide accessible and environmentally-friendly mobility options in our home market. Using our expertise and knowledge from markets abroad, we aim to enhance the quality of life for residents in Ireland while contributing to a greener future.”

Zeus subsidiary Zipp partnered closely with Buckinghamshire County Council to bring this shared e-bike scheme to fruition, including bike-parking stations and geofenced operational areas.

Each e-bike is equipped with cutting-edge safety features, including advanced braking systems, integrated lights, and reflective materials for enhances visibility during both daytime and night-time rides. Riders are also be encouraged to wear helmets.

To ensure seamless access and convenience for riders, a user-friendly mobile application for bikes and e-scooters was developed. Through this intuitive app, users can easily locate and unlock e-bikes, view real-time availability, plan routes and track their ride history. Additionally, the app provides important safety information and offers a feedback mechanism to further improve the shared e-bike experience.