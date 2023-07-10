Change of date for Askea seniors

Monday, July 10, 2023

 

 

 

ASKEA Senior Citizens’ July night out will take place on 19 July instead of 26 July, as previously advertised.

There will be music, bingo, banter and lots of tea, and all are welcome to attend. Contact Marian on 059 9143010 for more information.

 

