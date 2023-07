By Elizabeth Lee

A FAMILY fun day and barbecue will take place in Hanover Park, Carlow on Saturday 22 July. The annual event is organised by the Younity Church group, which is based in Graiguecullen and has proven in previous years to be a wonderful day out for all the family. Expect outdoor games, arts and crafts, treats and sweets, live music and a delicious barbecue between 2pm and 5pm. All are welcome to attend and any enquiries should be directed to 086 1787672.