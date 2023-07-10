Grange allocated €3.4m for upgrade of sewerage system

By Suzanne Pender

MORE than €3.4 million has been allocated to extend the Tullow Waste Treatment Centre to Grange – finally offering relief to the village’s sewerage system.

The extension will connect Grange village to the waste treatment centre in Tullow and is vital news to residents in The Granary, The Village, Killerig Court, Killerig Lodges, the local nursing home, Grange NS and other private dwellings.

“This is really significant news for Grange and something I have been lobbying for over some time,” said cllr John Pender.

“The existing sewerage system in Grange is inadequate and has been causing problems in various areas in Grange for some time. There’s a septic tank serving a number of houses there and the council unfortunately has to empty it twice a week,” he added.

The works will involve laying a pipe from Grange village into Tullow’s recently upgraded waste treatment centre.

“This will also allow the expansion of the village in the future and is a much-welcome investment in Grange,” added cllr Pender.