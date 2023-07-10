New RTÉ director general enacts sweeping changes after ‘appalling’ revelations

By David Young and Jonathan McCambridge, PA

RTÉ’s new director-general has stood down the broadcaster’s senior leadership team as he moved to restore confidence in the organisation.

On his first morning in the job, Kevin Bakhurst announced a series of changes in response to what he described as the “shameful” revelations that have emerged in recent weeks.

The first is the replacement of the executive board with a new interim leadership team.

RTÉ has been reeling since it emerged last month that it under-reported the salary paid to star presenter Ryan Tubridy and failed to disclose €345,000 of additional payments to him between 2017 and 2022.

The furore has since widened amid further disclosures about RTÉ’s internal financial, accounting and governance practices and its expenditure on corporate hospitality for advertising clients.

The broadcaster’s director of strategy Rory Coveney announced his resignation on Sunday.

In an email to staff on Monday, Mr Bakhurst said he was “appalled” by recent events at RTÉ.

“I am standing down the executive board today,” he wrote.

“It will be replaced with a temporary interim leadership team to continue running the organisation.

“In due course, there will be a new permanent leadership team.

“I want to underline that RTÉ, under my leadership and that of the re-constituted interim leadership team, will be an organisation dedicated to working closely with you, to listening, to being open and transparent, to strictly adhering to revised and rigorous governance processes and procedures, to being accountable and to delivering a public service to be proud of.

“This will take time, but it will happen.”

Further measures

Mr Bakhurst announced three further measures on his first morning on the job as director-general of RTÉ.

“Change will be essential if we are to rebuild trust in public service broadcasting in Ireland and in RTÉ,” he said.

In respect of finances, Mr Bakhurst has announced that all significant decisions will now have to be agreed by the whole leadership team, with a record of discussions leading to the decisions being compiled.

“There can be no repeat of the siloed and, at times, secretive decision-making that has been at the root of the shameful events of the past weeks. As custodians of public money, our financial integrity must be on a par with our editorial integrity,” he said.

Mr Bakhurst said he was also expediting the establishment of a register of interests for staff and contractors.

In this regard, RTÉ managers will also be asked to provide clarity on any potential breaches of journalism or content guidelines.

The new director-general said he would also oversee a “culture change” at the broadcaster.

He said he was initiating a review of roles, grades, pay and gender equality. He also pledged to improve communications with staff and enhance their input in decision-making.

In his email to staff, the new director-general said: “Like you, I have been appalled by recent events and the impact it has had on the public perception of RTÉ, the impact on the trust the public places in us, and the impact it has had on you all.

“I look forward to working with Siun Ni Raghallaigh (chair of oversight board) and the RTÉ board as we collectively set out to rebuild trust in RTÉ, inside and outside, starting from today.

“I know that all of you are deeply upset and angry.

“RTÉ is full of talented and hard-working people who remain committed to delivering a vital public service to our audiences, and you have been let down by RTÉ management.”

External reviews

The Government has already announced two separate external reviews of RTÉ and also moved to send in a forensic auditor to examine the broadcaster’s accounts.

Tubridy and his agent Noel Kelly are to appear before the two parliamentary committees on Tuesday.

Chair of RTÉ’s oversight board Ms Ni Raghallaigh welcomed the initial steps taken by Mr Bakhurst.

“They are the first steps in an ongoing process of change that will last for many months,” she said.

“In particular we note the overall commitment to management accountability and transparency that underpins these, and future, actions.

“RTÉ has a long way to go in rebuilding our bond of trust with the people.

“However, I believe that, working together across all strands of the organisation, we can do so.

“Our shared destination point is an RTÉ that is reformed, renewed, and robust.

“I believe RTÉ can be renewed following an unflinching examination of what has come to light in recent weeks. We will reform RTE by putting in place new structures and procedures that will ensure those mistakes of the past can never occur again.”

Minister for Media, Catherine Martin also welcomed the statement from Mr Bakhurst.

“It is right that his first action this morning was to advise staff of his plans,” she said.

“I note in particular his proposals for a staff consultation group and employee survey and that he is planning a review of roles and grades, pay, and gender equality.

“Confidence in RTÉ starts with its own staff and board. And from there it can start to build trust with the Oireachtas (parliament), its audience, the independent production sector and the public.”