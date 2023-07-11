Carlow NS awarded flag from Pieta House

By Elizabeth Lee

The children from Carlow National School in Carlow town were recently awarded a flag from Pieta House in recognition of their work in promoting positive mental health.

The children from fourth and fifth class threw themselves into the year-long series of projects to promote good mental health. Pupils from Ms McDermott Walshe’s Room 4 first formed a committee to steer the projects while they also created an amber flag board to remind everyone every day about the importance of positive mental health.

Their many activities included producing a newsletter, hosting a hot chocolate party and creating a well-being calendar.

The calendars included activities like feeding the birds, going on a nature walk, smiling at everyone and even taking some silly photos! Every child in the school was encouraged to do as many activities as possible.

The hard-working Room 4 also hosted an Inside Out fundraising day for Pieta House. The children wore their clothes inside out to show that they do not always feel the same inside as they do outside. They also got to watch the film, ***Inside Out*** and were allowed to bring treats and sweets to scoff while watching the film! They also managed to raise an impressive €465 at the same time.

The children also hosted a Wellbeing Week where each child was given the task of achieving three goals.

They had to listen to a story about feelings, decorate a heart in happy colours and practice mindful breathing. At the end of the challenge children were awarded a heart and a Wellbeing Warrior sticker. They also organised an odd socks dance party but their biggest project was organising and directing the school to form the letters CNS on the school lawn while a photographer snapped the live art project with an overhead drone.

To top off a brilliant, positive year, the youngsters were awarded an Amber Flag from Pieta House, just before they broke for the summer holidays!

“I am very proud of the work the children and school did as a whole. It was a great school community initiative and a fantastic project to be involved in that children, staff and our parents and guardians benefited from,” said Celina Dempsey, principal.