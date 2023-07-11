Death notices and funeral arrangements for Co Carlow

John Browne

Cloydagh, Carlow and formerly of Baltinglass and Downings, Tullow – 10th July 2023 peacefully surrounded by his loving family at The Beacon Hospital following a long illness bravely borne with great dignity and courage; beloved husband of Noreen, treasured father of Thea, Jan and Fleur, much loved brother of Paddy, Peter, Ann, Cora, Margaret and the late Jim and his late brothers-in-law Ger and Seamus. Deeply regretted by his son-in-law Rob, Sean, sisters-in-law Hillary and Theresa, brother-in-law Frank, nieces, nephews, extended family and a wide circle of friends particularly in the worlds of rugby and cricket.

May John Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his second home, Tullow RFC on Wednesday 12th July from 3 o’c concluding at 8 o’c. Funeral arriving to St. Joseph’s Church, Baltinglass on Thursday morning for 11 o’c Requiem Mass followed by private cremation on Friday.

John’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live on the following link www.baltinglassparish.ie

Richard (Richie) FARRELL

June 20th 2023 (suddenly). Richard (Richie); dearly beloved son of the late Marian and Richard, brother of the late Alan, David and Pamela. Sadly missed by his loving sisters Elaine and Cathy, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

May he Rest In Peace

Funeral service will take place on Friday (July 14th) at 2pm in St. Michael’s Chapel of Ease at Patrick O’Donovan & Son Funeral Home, Sallynoggin A96 PW73 followed thereafter with private cremation.

To view the service live click on this link

https://churchcamlive.ie/odonovan

Kinsella John

Eastham Park, Bettystown, Co. Meath and formerly of Donaghmede D13 and Carlow Town 7 July 2023 Peacefully, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Noreen and loving Dad of Antoinette and David. Sadly missed by his wife and family, son-in-law William, daughter-in law Linda, his grandchildren Jessica, Philippa, Mia and Ruby, brother Paudie, sisters Elish and Dympna, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces relatives and friends.

May he rest in peace

Reposing at F Watson & Son Funeral Directors, 9 Dyer St, Drogheda (A92 W7EP) on Wednesday evening from 5pm until 7pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday morning at 11am in Sacred Heart Church, Laytown (A92 PF20) followed by cremation service in Dardistown Crematorium at 1.30pm. (K67 HP26) which can be viewed on https://www.dctrust.ie/location/dardistown/dardistown-chapel-webstreaming.html

No flowers please. Donations, in lieu, to Specialist Palliative Care Services, Meath. https://www.meathhospicehomecare.ie/donate/

Margaret (Peggy) McDermott Donnelly

Park Avenue, Athy, Co. Kildare and formerly of Carlow Town, 10th July, 2023, at home surrounded by her loving family. Pre-deceased by her husband Seán McDermott (1966), her husband Barry Donnelly and beloved daughters Lorna and Barbara. Deeply regretted by her loving sons Anthony, David, Kevin and Seán, and the Donnelly’s, Barry, John, Claire, Valerie and Denise. Sadly missed by her sisters Breda and Mary, her brothers Owen and Oliver, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends.

May Peggy rest in peace

Reposing at her residence on Wednesday from 3pm until 5.45pm followed by removal to St. Michael’s Church, Athy for Reception prayers at 6.30pm. Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Thursday at 11am. Burial will take place in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow. Mass will be streamed on St. Michael’s Parish webcam. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland.