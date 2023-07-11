Green light given for 578 new homes in Inchicore

James Cox

Dublin City Council has received confirmation of full planning permission for a development of 578 new homes at Emmet Road (formerly St Michael’s Estate), Inchicore, Dublin 8.

The scheme will deliver a mixture of social and affordable homes, with 76 per cent allocated to affordable homes for rent and 24 per cent to social housing. The affordable rental homes will be provided through cost rental, which is aimed at moderate income households providing secure and quality housing that remains sustainably affordable over time.

The new homes will offer a mix of accommodation suitable for single people, couples and families consisting of 110 studios, 172 one-beds (including 17 duplex apartments), 250 two-beds and 46 three-beds.

As well as a supermarket and library, both the new and existing community will have access to a café, crèche and community hub.

Residents will also have access to car and bike parking spaces, landscaped open green space and play facilities for children.

Content created by 3D Design Bureau Ltd.

The development will provide “sustainable homes with biodiversity in mind beneficial not only for the environment but for residents and the surrounding community”.

“A network of green roofs across the buildings will support even greater biodiversity. Solar panels will provide renewable energy and a number of spaces in the car park will have electric vehicle charging points to support the move to more sustainable transport choices and improve local air quality. There will be approximately 1,285 spaces for bicycles with a network of cycle and pedestrian routes through the development increasing connectivity of surrounding areas,” Dublin City Council said.

Lord Mayor of Dublin Daithí de Róiste said: “Creating a welcoming and sustainable neighbourhood, both for residents living within the new homes and the wider Inchicore community, is central to Dublin City Council’s vision for Emmet Road. I cannot wait to see this development completed.”

Dublin City Council housing SPC chair, Councillor Alison Gilliland said: “I welcome the progression of this development. The provision of public housing at Emmet Road is a key piece of the overall Dublin City Council housing delivery pipeline. This is a major step forward in this development.”

Local area committee chair Councillor Sophie Nicoullaud said: “A considerable amount of public consultation was undertaken as part of the design process and I would like to thank the local community, in particular the Inchicore Regeneration Consultative Forum (IRCF) for their continued support throughout the journey to reach this significant milestone. This project should proceed without delay in collaboration with the local community and Councillors.”