Gardaí have arrested a man at Dublin Airport after €650,000 worth of cannabis was seized.

The discovery was made by Revenue Customs Officers, and will now be sent for analysis by Forensic Science Ireland.

The man, aged in his late teens, was detained at a Garda Station in North County Dublin under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

The man has been charged and will appear in court on Tuesday.