Memorial day for Pamela raised €18k for charity

By Suzanne Pender

FAMILY, friends and the wider community came together recently to celebrate, remember and support a worthy cause in memory of a very special lady. The Pamela Reid Memorial Match in aid of CRY Ireland took place in Palatine GAA, organised by the Reid and Hutton families.

“It was a brilliant day, a great turnout and such a lovely feeling on the day,” said Tanya Hutton, the late Pamela’s sister. “It’s what Pamela would have wanted, and the place she always wanted to be.”

The memorial day raised a staggering €18,221 for CRY Ireland, an extraordinary testament to the love felt for Pamela and the huge support the family feel from everyone in the town.

“We are absolutely delighted with that; we can’t believe it, because we didn’t think we’d raise as much this year, but people were just so generous and so good. We had incredible support,” said Tanya.

Pamela Reid (née Hutton), originally from Pollerton Big, Carlow, died suddenly at her home in Springfield Park, Burrin Road on 7 October 2021. The young mother’s devastating death at just 37 years of age left a family and an entire community in shock and struggling to comprehend.

The annual memorial match, which was held for the first time last year, is the family’s way of remembering Pamela while also helping the charity that supports cardiac risk in the young. The event welcomed huge numbers to the grounds this year for two matches between Palatine and Éire Óg, with Pamela’s son Seán playing in the under-13 match and her husband John in the senior game.

A raffle later that night was hugely supported, with 75 prizes generously donated by local businesses and individuals.

“So many people who couldn’t come on the day donated to the raffle or gave prizes. People were so good – we’d just like to thank everyone,” said Tanya.