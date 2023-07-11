Samaritans to officially open new branch in Graiguecullen this Saturday

Carlow senior footballer Darragh Foley and Leinster’s Ed Byrne with Laura Gaule and Margie Hutton at The Samaritans River Barrow walk last year

By Suzanne Pender

SAMARITANS are opening a new branch site in Carlow this week, enhancing their provision of essential support of people in their greatest hours of need.

The site will officially open at Governey Square, Graiguecullen this Saturday 15 July

For over 25 years, volunteers from Samaritans Kilkenny-Carlow branch have been providing essential support for people 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

“We are delighted to have a new location in Carlow town up and running so we can better serve both the Kilkenny and Carlow areas,” said Anne Lennon, Kilkenny-Carlow branch director.

“It would have been impossible to achieve this without the hard work of our existing volunteers and support from the Carlow community. We look forward to growing our volunteer base for both Kilkenny and Carlow sites.”

To celebrate the opening, Samaritans would like to invite the community to the official launch this Saturday. All are encouraged to join National Hunt champion jockey Danny Mullins and Grand National winning jockey David Mullins, together with Samaritan volunteers on their walk from Milford Lock to Samaritans Carlow branch, beginning at 2.30pm.

This will be followed by refreshments at 4.30pm at St Clare’s Hospitality Kitchen. Or meet directly at the branch at Governey Square, Graiguecullen (R93 N65F), just across from Carlow Castle, for the official opening at 5pm.

“Samaritans are here for anyone going through a difficult time, whoever they are, however they feel,” said Jonathan Neville, Samaritans Ireland regional director.

“There is no problem too big or small. We know that many people today are struggling to cope right now and we want to let them know that talking can help and that there is always a Samaritan to listen,” he added.

Samaritans have 21 branches across the island of Ireland and the service is delivered by more than 2,000 volunteers, who undergo an intensive training programme before taking calls.

Samaritans sites in Kilkenny and Carlow will be recruiting more volunteers so that more calls can be answered. If you are interested in volunteering, please join the walk or come along to the official launch and speak to any of their volunteers.

You can also visit www.samaritans.ie to learn more about Samaritans’ work and how to start volunteering.

Call them any time, day or night. Whatever you’re going through, you can call them any time from any phone on FREE call 116123.