School principals slam lack of services for special needs kids in Carlow

‘Parents don’t know how bad the situation is’

By Elizabeth Lee

PRIMARY school principals in the Carlow town area have joined together to highlight the appalling lack of services for children with special needs.

The heads of 12 schools have written exclusively to ***The Nationalist*** to highlight the crisis.

“We’ve never done this before, but we thought that we’d have to have this situation highlighted. We want people to know just how bad the situation is,” said Simon Lewis, principal of Educate Together NS and spokesperson for the group of school leaders.

Special education teacher allocations are under-resourced, with most schools’ allocations remaining the same since 2017.

If a school needed a special education teacher or a special needs assistant to help a child in the classroom, the usual route was for the school principal to apply to a special education needs organiser (SENO), a person who oversaw and organised the requirements according to what each school requested. However, the SENO for the Carlow town area retired about five months ago and hasn’t been replaced. Instead, principals were directed to email the National Council for Special Education, with nobody actually working on the ground with the schools.

‘Carlow town has no access to a special education needs organiser, resulting in families and schools having no support for school placements, or applications for resources such as assistive technology and transport, or access to additional special needs assistants,’ said the statement sent to this newspaper.

“Very few schools, if any, have adequate special needs assistants. We’re always being told to prioritise the children with the highest needs, meaning that the other children are losing out,” continued Simon. “Parents do not know how bad the situation is; we don’t always get assistants if we need them.”

But the lack of resources extends beyond specialist teachers and assistants and technological supports, as many schools have no access to the National Educational Psychologist Service, meaning children cannot get assessed for educational needs. And even if parents are willing and able to pay for a private assessment, those waiting lists are long, too.

The school principals are also expressing deep concern about the lack of appointments available in the Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services, a sector of the HSE that helps youngsters to cope with depression, anxiety, eating disorders or self-harm.

They also asserted that waiting lists for speech and language therapy and occupational therapy are so long that families can be waiting years for basic services. Many schools are reporting that they have several children who require urgent therapies, but have no hope of getting them.

The principals concluded the statement by ‘urging the various stakeholders to step up to the plate and urgently address these issues as a top priority. These issues are not isolated to Carlow town. The treatment of children with additional needs is a national crisis. Not only does it directly affect our children, it affects all children. This crisis is everyone’s crisis’.

Simon added: “It’s hard enough for a family having a child with additional needs, but to know that there are little or no services available must be awful for them.”

l At the time of going to press, ***The Nationalist*** was informed that a new SENO has just been appointed for the Carlow area.