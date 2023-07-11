Watch live: Ryan Tubridy and Noel Kelly appear before Oireachtas committees

Ryan Tubridy and his agent Noel Kelly are appearing before the Public Accounts Committee

Mr Tubridy addressed what he claims are seven “untruths” which have emerged since the scandal came to light

Mr Kelly said Mr Tubridy has unfairly been made the poster boy of this scandal

Mr Tubridy said they were not advised to delay handing over documents to the PAC, stating the “wanted to get things right”

12.15pm

Ryan Tubridy said documents were submitted to PAC members late on Tuesday morning, just two hours before the committee appearance, due to wanting to “get things right”.

He told Green Party TD Marc O Cathasaigh that he did seek advice from “a team of people” on how to deal with the crisis, and he assumed they were paid.

Mr Tubridy also told committee members he was not advised to delay handing over documentation until after 8.30am on Tuesday, and he apologised for the delay.

“The last three weeks have been chaotic, they have been destructive, they have been beyond difficult, and all I’ll say to you is that we wanted to get things right today because so many people have been getting things wrong,” he said.

12pm

Mr Kelly has stressed that the tripartite agreement with Renault was not part of Mr Tubridy’s contract with RTÉ.

Mr Kelly rejected the suggestion that the deal with Renault was designed to compensate for the pay reduction Mr Tubridy had signed up to with his new RTÉ broadcasting contract.

“This was a separate contract for separate services,” he said.

11.45am

Sinn Féin TD Imelda Munster questioned Mr Kelly about the tripartite agreement, with Mr Kelly stating the commitment was requested to ensure the arrangement would continue if the sponsor changed.

“I asked for the deal to be underwritten because the relationship with the sponsor is with RTE, it’s not with us,” he said.

Mr Kelly was also asked why he had written “consultancy fees” on the invoices he raised for the €75,000 payments for 2021 and 2022 and not put Mr Tubridy’s name on them. He said he was following instructions from RTÉ.

“We acted, at all times, on instructions from RTÉ,” he said.

He added: “We trusted the process, why would we not trust the process?”

11.30am

Ryan Tubridy’s agent Noel Kelly has claimed there was “no secret” that RTÉ was to underwrite a commercial deal with Renault regarding payments to Mr Tubridy.

In his opening speech to the Public Accounts Committee, Mr Kelly disputed comments made before the committee last week by RTÉ’s former chief financial officer Breda O’Keeffe.

Mr Kelly referred the committee to an email supplied to PAC members on Tuesday morning, in which Ms O’Keeffe said the broadcaster could provide a side letter to underwrite the €75,000 annual fee.

RTÉ disputed these claims in a statement on Tuesday morning prior to the commencement of the PAC hearing.

Mr Kelly also claimed that RTÉ’s figures regarding Mr Tubridy remunerations were also incorrect.

“This is not the Ryan Tubridy scandal. This is the RTÉ scandal,” Mr Kelly added.

11.25am

Mr Tubridy apologised to his colleagues at RTÉ and thanked people across the country for their support amid the controversy.

He said he understood the anger among his colleagues at claims by RTÉ that he had been paid more than was publicly declared.

“I understand that, and we’re going to deal with all of that in the next few hours, and indeed the next six hours, or more – we’ll stay for as long as it takes,” Mr Tubridy told the committee.

“I’m very sorry for those whose lives have been made difficult with an incessant dripping of new revelations. I’m thinking particularly, my radio show colleagues and friends, that they’ve had to be put through all of this for reasons not of their own making.

“I’d like to thank the many people from across the country who have taken time to stop me on the street, decent Irish citizens, taking my shoulder or my elbow in their hands and saying ‘you’ll get through this’.

“I have nearly a foot off the ground high of cards and letters from people who’ve written to ‘Ryan Tubridy, Dublin’.”

11.20am

Ryan Tubridy has challenged seven “untruths” put forward about the payments scandal at RTÉ.

Delivering his opening statement to the Public Accounts Committee, Mr Tubridy said he wished to bring “maximum transparency” and address “misinformation” that he says has been circulating about undeclared payments made to him in recent years.

Mr Tubridy told the committee: “We will be presenting key documents and new information to the two committees, which we believe will bring maximum transparency to the situation and address much of the misinformation which has circulated over the past three weeks.

“This is the first opportunity we have had to set out the full facts of what occurred, and we have spent weeks reviewing all the information about these issues.”

He said the payments issues was not a factor in his decision to retire as presenter of the Late Late Show, explaining he had made the decision prior to this issue coming to light, citing burnout following the Covid-19 pandemic.

10.55am

Broadcaster Ryan Tubridy and his agent Noel Kelly are appearing before two Oireachtas committees on Tuesday.

Undeclared payments to Mr Tubridy, in a deal negotiated by Mr Kelly, are at the centre of the ongoing RTÉ payment scandal.

They will appear before the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) at 11am, followed by the Oireachtas Media Committee from 3pm.

Senator Malcolm Byrne, a member of the Oireachtas Media Committee, said Mr Tubridy and Mr Kelly must “provide pieces of the jigsaw” and explain why they did not correct undeclared payments in RTÉ’s figures.

Mr Byrne told BreakingNews.ie: “I certainly think the details of that arrangement from Noel Kelly and Ryan Tubridy’s perspective will need to be outlined but also why neither Ryan Tubridy nor Noel Kelly sought to correct the record when the salaries were being published.

“They knew at the time the Oireachtas and the public were being misled, but they did not look to correct the record,” he added.