Well-attended conference examined the future of farming

By Suzanne Pender

AN INFORMATIVE and engaging conference on the future of farming was held in the Woodford Dolmen Hotel, Carlow recently.

The regional conference was organised by the Fine Gael National Agricultural, Food and Rural Development Forum (NAFRD) and attended by minister for further education Simon Harris, minister of state Martin Heydon, deputy John Paul Phelan, vice-chairperson of NAFRD Pat Deering and a large number of public representatives from Carlow and Kilkenny.

The well-attended meeting touched on a range of topics relevant to farming, agriculture, food production and rural communities. It examined the challenges facing farmers and the innovative solutions and supports currently available.

NAFRD chairperson Eddie Downey helmed the panel discussion with ministers Harris and Heydon, Margaret Kirwan, owner of Goatsbridge Trout Farm, and Lorna Sixsmith, dairy farmer and author, among the speakers.

Minister Harris described agriculture as the backbone of the Irish economy, referring to the hugely significant role agriculture plays in the country. He said he was delighted to be back in Carlow and welcomed the continuing development of SETU.

Ms Kirwan outlined the development of her business over the past 32 years, to now employing more than 30 people across six sites in Wicklow and Kilkenny. Ms Kirwan spoke of expanding into the export market and experiencing significant growth, helped considerably by government supports available to businesses.

Minister Heydon touched on the issue of farm safety, highlighting that agriculture is the most dangerous occupation and assuring the continued support of government on the issue of farm safety. He also welcomed and commended the innovative research and development undertaken at Oak Park, Carlow.

Ms Sixsmith spoke of the importance of women in agriculture, outlining that despite some farms often being joint enterprises, the role of women was all too often overlooked. She called on the government to address the issue of blue cards, which currently state just one name, and advocated for greater recognition of the significant role played by women in agriculture.

A lively Q&A discussion followed with issues such as farm finance and the need for greater supports for farmers from financial institutions, emission targets and the heavy focus placed on farming. She also called for a more conciliatory approach from the Department of Agriculture when working with farmers.

Mr Deering welcomed the large turnout and called on the ministers present to deliver on some of the points raised, urging that action needed to be taken to address the concerns of farmers.