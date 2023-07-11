What the papers say: Tuesday’s front pages

Tuesday, July 11, 2023

RTÉ’s woes continue to dominate the national newspapers.

The Irish Times and the Irish Examiner look ahead to Ryan Tubridy and Noel Kelly’s appearance before the Oireachtas Media Committee and Public Accounts Committee on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, The Echo reports that residents on Noonan’s Road in Cork want action over housing conditions which they claim are like “going back to the dark ages”.

The Irish Daily Star labels Tuesday’s PAC hearing as “the greatest showdown”, with the Irish Daily Mail evoking a similar sentiment.

Finally, the Irish Daily Mail carries an image of RTÉ’s new director general, Kevin Bakhurst, who took the reins at the national broadcaster on Monday, in what the paper describes as “day one of the job from hell”.

In Britain, a BBC presenter’s alleged explicit photo scandal once again dominated the front pages.

The Sun says the stepfather of the young person at the centre of the scandal has called the BBC “liars”.

The accused BBC presenter is known by one in six Brits, according to the Daily Mail.

The Daily Express and The Guardian report the alleged victim at the heart of the scandal has rubbished the claims.

That angle also features on the front of the Daily Mirror and the i.

In other news, The Times says hotels have been given millions to reserve beds as a “buffer” for migrants.

Ukraine will be offered “Israel-style” security guarantees by Nato, according to The Telegraph, with the UK, US, France and Germany committing long-term to arm and help the country.

Metro reports on the stabbing of a teacher at a school in Gloucestershire.

The Independent says there will be “holiday chaos” for around 180,000 people after easyJet cancelled 1,700 flights.

Meanwhile, Jeremy Hunt and Andrew Bailey have called for “wage restraint”, according to the Financial Times.

And the Daily Star says warming ocean temperatures is creating “crackpot weather”.

