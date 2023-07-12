Carlow IFA wary of power lines and mining

By Suzanne Pender

IT WAS a packed house at the July IFA county executive meeting in the Woodford Dolmen Hotel recently.

Tullow native and county chairman John Nolan chaired proceedings, while guest speaker was Graignamanagh man and national environment chairman Paul O’Brien.

Several local farmers from the Moylisha Hill area were in attendance and highlighted their concerns with regards to prospective mining in their locality and the potential damage it could cause to this beautiful part of the world.

Mr O’Brien said that an exploratory licence had been granted that covered counties Carlow, Kilkenny Wexford and Wicklow. He added that IFA will support where it could and concluded by saying that the EPA, which is constantly citing farmers as being big contributors to pollution in our water courses, has a major and critical obligation to scrutinise any company involved with the exploratory licence granted.

The other local issue raised at the meeting was that farmers on the 220KVA power line from Great Island to Kellistown, which runs through the heart of Carlow, have in some cases been approached by ESB/EirGrid personnel regarding upgrading and maintenance of this power line.

Mr O’Brien said that IFA is currently negotiating a national agreement with ESB/EirGrid on a compensation package for landowners affected by power lines across the country. He asked farmers on the Great Island to Kellistown Power line not to sign up to any agreement offered until negotiation have concluded.

County chairman John Nolan informed the meeting that minister for agriculture Charlie McConalogue would be in Fenagh on the farm of Henry and Cody Nolan and encouraged Carlow farmers to attend, citing that Mr McConalogue had been a very poor minister for Co Carlow, taking countless millions from farmers’ pockets through the recent CAP negotiations.

County sheep rep Marion Dalton said that IFA had been lobbying hard for an increased sheep welfare payment, but this had not yet materialised, which was a huge disappointment, particularly with the minister being from the strongest sheep county in Ireland.