Death notices and funeral arrangements

William (Chucky) Piggott

103 Grotto Sq, New Oak Estate, Carlow and formerly Accommodation Rd., Carlow, passed away peacefully, on July 12th , 2023, at The District Hospital, Carlow.

Cherished brother of Sadie Fitzpatrick

He will be sadly missed by his loving sister, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

May William’s Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing at Carpenter Bros. Funeral Home, Barrack St., on Thursday from 4pm, concluding with Prayers at 7pm. Removal from there on Friday at 9.45am to The Cathedral of the Assumption, Carlow, arriving for Funeral Mass at 10am. Funeral afterwards to St Mary’s Cemetery for burial.

William’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on The Cathedral of the Assumption, online streaming service

https://carlowcathedral.ie/webcam/