Duo’s daring skydive will raise funds for Carlow/Kilkenny homecare

By Elizabeth Lee

THE sister of two women who died from cancer will take to the skies and jump from a plane to raise funds for the Carlow/Kilkenny Homecare Team.

Imelda O’Neill’s sister Breda Ozun from Bagenalstown passed away in February this year, shortly after she was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. Imelda’s other sister, Bernie McGarry, also died from cancer 12 years ago at just 47 years of age. It was thanks to the wonderful care and expertise from the homecare team that the Ozun family were able to keep Breda at home, so she spent her last precious weeks with her loved ones.

Breda, aged 66, had just retired from working in St Lazerian’s House in Bagenalstown and was looking forward to her retirement. She was well known in the town for her kindness and was deeply loved by her family.

“With the help of the homecare team we were able to keep Breda at home; we were able to spend time with her, which was wonderful,” said Catriona Ozun, Breda’s daughter-in-law, who’s doing the skydive alongside Imelda.

Catriona has skydived twice before, having already raised €10,000 for the local Queen of the Universe National School in Bagenalstown. This time, she and Imelda have ambitions of raising €10,000 – €1 for every foot they fall from the sky – for the homecare team on 19 August.

Breda Ozun, left, and Bernie McGarry, below

Already the duo have raised over €3,500 through their fundraising page, Flying High for Palliative Care Carlow Kilkenny, on the GoFundMe website, while they have also dropped sponsorship cards in Bagenalstown and Goresbridge. Catriona is also calling into shops and approaching businesses in a bid to raise as much as possible.

Are the plucky duo nervous ahead of their 10,000-feet skydive?

“I’m a bit of an adrenaline junkie so I’m not that nervous,” laughed Catriona, while Imelda, a novice at skydiving at the age of 64, is more than up for the challenge.

“I can’t believe myself that I’ve decided to do this, but I feel very strongly about it so I’m going to do it!” said Imelda.

To donate to the cause, go to www.gofundme and search for ‘flying high for palliative care’.