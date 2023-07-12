Garda commissioner told Tullow feels ‘let down’ by lack of gardaí

By Suzanne Pender

GARDA Commissioner Drew Harris heard directly that the people of Tullow feel “let down” and are “seriously concerned” about the lack of gardaí in their town. The garda boss attended Carlow County Council’s Joint Policing Committee last Thursday, where he faced a series of questions about the lack of garda resources in Tullow.

Cllr William Paton reminded the commissioner that ten years ago Tullow had three sergeants and 21 gardaí posted at a 24-hour station; today, those numbers have been reduced to one sergeant and 11 gardaí.

“This is simply not enough, given that the town now has a population of 5,138 – an increase of 10% since the last census,” said cllr Paton. “We’ve lost so many staff at the Tullow station and, as a result, crime is happening in front of your eyes … it’s unacceptable.

“Tullow now is the third-biggest population centre in the Carlow/Kilkenny Garda District – we need visibility, we need gardaí that people recognise, that call into the shops, that the kids know, that people know,” pleaded cllr Paton.

Later in the meeting, William Roche, representing Carlow Public Participation Network (PPN), stated there were “two serious incidents in Tullow in the last couple of weeks and it took 45 minutes for the gardaí to arrive”. Mr Roche said a security guard in a Tullow supermarket was forced to hide “before a gang of lads knocked seven bells out of him”.

Mr Roche claimed that often there were no gardaí in the Tullow station, or just one garda, and therefore unable to leave the station and attend incidents alone. “Tullow feels let down by the gardaí,” he said.

Commissioner Harris stated that An Garda Síochána was “committed to responding to local needs”, adding this was “central to what we do”. He spoke of the force’s current recruitment drive, which he expected would increase garda numbers nationally from 14,000 to 15,000 over the next two to three years.

He confirmed that how those additional resources are deployed will be at the discretion of divisional officers, to “see where the demands are and where we would be best placed to respond to them”.

Commissioner Harris assured the public of An Garda Síochána’s commitment to greater accessibility and being more responsive to the needs of communities. Adding his commitment to a “proactive, localised and adaptive policing service”.

Chief Superintendent Anthony Pettit, divisional officer for Carlow/Kilkenny and Waterford districts, and Carlow Superintendent Anthony Farrell also attended the JPC meeting. Both accepted that garda resources in Tullow had been reduced, but were adamant that “demand for services is being met”.

Chief Supt Pettit stated that incidents of crimes against the person, including public order and assault, were down in Tullow.

“We are no longer looking at each station as an island, but looking at the divisional team,” he said, adding that a number of specialised units that are now in place in the division weren’t there ten years ago. “Divisionally, we are in a far stronger position,” added Chief Supt Pettit.

Supt Farrell was adamant that “no-one is taking resources out of Tullow”, but accepted that retirements, reassignments and transfers had had an impact. He, too, stressed that service needs are being met in Tullow and encouraged the public to report any incidents of crime by dialling 999.

“I will fight for Tullow; rest assured, it is on my priority list,” said Supt Farrell.