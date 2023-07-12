Mary’s special send-off from Askea BNS

By Suzanne Pender

ASKEA Boys NS bade a fond farewell to a much-loved special needs assistant, whose gentle, kind nature was described as having “a hugely positive impact” on all. Mary Foley retired from Askea BNS last week following 21 years at the school, with the school community coming together to give her a very special send-off.

“Mary has a very gentle, quiet nature which people really responded to,” said acting principal Gayle McDowell.

“She has a really calm, kind nature and an in-depth knowledge of her pupils and, of course, a great relationship with parents,” she added.

During her time at Askea BNS, Mary worked with pupils in every single class in the school and also worked with four principals: the late Pat McGrath, Patricia Wall, Deirdre Kelly and Mairead Mullally.

The school community came together on one of the final days of the school year to wish Mary well in her retirement along with members of her family, staff past and present, members of the board of management, including Fr Tom Little, and a number of her friends.

Several presentations were made to Mary, while in tribute the school choir sang two songs and also the school anthem, all reflecting Mary’s great love of music.

“We wanted to show our gratitude to Mary for her kindness over all the years. She’s had such a positive impact on the lives of so many children,” said Gayle.