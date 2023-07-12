T.V. Stafford is sadly missed but he leaves behind wonderful memories of a life in sport

OBITUARY

CARLOW lost a giant of local sport when T.V. Stafford sadly passed away on 10 February of this year.

A born competitor, T.V. was blessed with a gift of being able to communicate his knowledge to others and that in turn made him a fantastic coach and leader.

The majority of his sporting life revolved around water, whether that be as a swimmer, a rower, a diver or perhaps as he was best known for, with water safety. However, in his later years when ill health prevented him being as involved on the water as he once had been he showed that he still possessed that innate competitive spirit when he took to bowls and showed quite a talent for it.

T.V.’s sporting prowess was evident from a young age and one of his major achievements was as a 14-year-old when he won the Mile Swim on the River Barrow in 1955. However, this was something that he had to keep secret from his mother who may not have been so impressed with him swimming in the Barrow at such a tender age!

Three years later he put his swimming talents to amazing use when he saved the lives of two girls who had got into trouble on the River Barrow in July 1958. He was awarded a Comhairle na Míre Gaile for his bravery in this incident.

T.V. moved on to rowing not long after that and became a coach as well as competitor himself. A tactician as well as a mathematician is how he was described. He quickly fell in love with the feeling of winning and that is something that he passed on to the many youngsters lucky enough to be under his tutelage.

He got involved in Carlow Water Safety in the early 70’s and regularly competed alongside former Nationalist Sports Editor, Paul Donaghy. Not long after he got involved with Carlow Water Safety, a team containing T.V., Donaghy and Kieran McGloughlin won the first County Carlow Water Safety Championships held in Carlow in 21 years and they went on to compete at Leinster level in 1971.

Michael Somers, who was with Carlow Water Safety at the time and went on to be chairman of Irish Water Safety, said at the time:

“It is 21 years since there was a county championship and now we have the best water safety committee in the country, partly due to the tremendous efforts of the secretary, Mr. T.V. Stafford. Without this committee, the championships could not have been held.”

T.V was regularly on Carlow teams who were successful at provincial level and who competed against the best of Dublin at national level.

In 1974, at a time when he was Chairman of the Carlow Town Water Safety Committee, he was selected to represent Ireland at the World Life-Saving Championships in Barcelona.

The following year, the championships were held in Galway with T.V. one of the main organisers of the international event. While a formidable competitor, he also believed in fairness across the board and having not enjoyed the food in Barcelona 12 months earlier, he insisted that each competitor from all over the world should have access to their own local food for breakfast during the event.

One of his best achievements was to coach a team who became known as the Golden Girls, containing Catherine Darcy, Bernie Landers and Olive Condron to a national title in 1975, and the same group of girls, with Julie Stone replacing Olive, coming back to win another national title 20 years later in 1995.

“Fright is an idea, fight it with a better one,” was one of the many mottos he used to inspire young swimmers as they got used to the water, and T.V continued to give selflessly of many hours of coaching as a volunteer all the way through his life.

Away from his sporting accomplishments, T.V. married the love of his life Bella in 1968 and they lived in the family home in Crossneen, just outside Carlow Town, from the time of their marriage until his death. He ran a very successful electrical business in the town and they had a very happy home life with their five sons.

T.V. was a character and a story teller and his passing leaves a great void not only in his family but right throughout Carlow, and beyond, where he was deeply loved. He was a wordsmith too and often wrote poems, some of which contained humour like the one below.

I’ve trained beginners and made them swimmers, I’ve taught them all they know, The hopeless cases who never won races, I made them fast when folks said they were slow, I gave self belief and a smidgen of relief from the pain they had to endure, And when they can’t stick the pain and start to complain, I just smile and dish out more. And when it’s all over you can put your head on my shoulder and bask in your glory and fame, When they ask how you won tell your secret to none, just reverently whisper my name.

T.V. was loved and adored by his wife Bella and was the much loved father of Mark, Kyran, Tommy, L.V and Frank.

He is sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, grandchildren,great-grandchild, daughters-in-law, sister, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family, relatives and friends.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam