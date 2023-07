By Suzanne Pender

CARLOW town bus service will begin operating on Sunday 30 July.

Director of services Padraig O’Gorman confirmed the start date aT last week’s meeting of Carlow County Council.

Mr O’Gorman said there had been a slight delay from the previous proposed start date of mid-July due to some issues around recruitment of bus drivers and training; however, it was now fixed for Sunday 30 July.