Carlow Garda Station prioritised over Leighlinbridge

By Suzanne Pender

THE redevelopment of Carlow Garda Station has been given priority over the reopening of Leighlinbridge Garda Station, garda chiefs confirmed last week.

At the Carlow County Council Joint Policing Committee meeting, cllr Michael Doran pointed out that in 2016 an announcement was made that nationally six garda stations would reopen, including Leighlinbridge; however, Leighlinbridge is still one of two stations to remain closed.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris said that he believed in the physical presence of gardaí in counties, but this was not always met by stations. He referred to ‘pop-up garda stations’ as a route gardaí may explore in some locations.

Chief Superintendent Anthony Pettit spoke of the refurbishment requirement needed for Carlow Garda Station, adding that it “may come down to having a choice to prioritise one over the other”. He stated that the reopening of Leighlinbridge Garda Station was not off the table, but added that the area was well serviced by Bagenalstown and Carlow.

“A final decision needs to be taken in conjunction with other works, but the priority is Carlow,” said the chief super.

Deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor stated that she had spoken to minister Simon Harris and minister for justice Helen McEntee on the issue of Carlow Garda Station.

“There is a prefab where Carlow gardaí are working out of – in 2024, commissioner, that is unacceptable … gardaí working in a prefab. There is also no wheelchair accessibility in the garda station,” said the deputy.

“I know how hard everyone there works and you need to look again at that, commissioner. Carlow cannot be forgotten,” said deputy Murnane O’Connor.

She also stressed the importance of a garda presence in the community and urged the reopening of Leighlinbridge Garda Station.

“We got a promise some years ago and I would ask that you go ahead and act on that,” she added.