Cillian Murphy walks out of Oppenheimer premiere ahead of actors’ strike

Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt and Matt Damon were among the stars who staged a walk-out from the London premiere of Oppenheimer to “write their picket signs” ahead of the Sag-Aftra strike announcement on Thursday evening.

The premiere of Christopher Nolan’s historical epic was brought forward by an hour ahead of a Sag-Aftra press conference in Los Angeles, which later declared the US union had agreed to strike.

The anticipated announcement cast a shadow over the London film premiere at the Odeon Luxe in Leicester Square, with the film’s major stars including Florence Pugh, Robert Downey Jr, Kenneth Branagh and Rami Malek leaving before the screening of the film.

Speaking on the red carpet, Branagh told the PA news agency: “Everybody is working very hard to make sure it doesn’t happen, if it happens I stand in solidarity with our Sag members.

“We know it is a critical time at this point in the industry and the issues need to be addressed, difficult conversations, I know everybody is trying to get a fair deal, that is what’s required so we’ll support that.”

Murphy told PA: “I stand by my colleagues, that’s all I can say to you.”

Cast and crew attend the UK premiere of Oppenheimer, at the Odeon Luxe, Leicester Square in London. Photo: Ian West/PA

Speaking on stage at the premiere ahead of the strike announcement, filmmaker Nolan said: “I have to acknowledge the work of our incredible cast, led by Cillian Murphy.

“The list is enormous — Robert Downey Jr, Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, Kenneth Branagh, Rami Malek and so many more. You’ve seen them here earlier on the red carpet.

“Unfortunately, they are off to write their picket signs for what we believe to be an imminent strike by SAG, joining one of my guilds, the Writers Guild, in the struggle for fair wages for working members of their union.”

Arriving on the red carpet ahead of the screening, British actress Blunt warned that the cast would be leaving “in unity” if the strike was announced.

She told US outlet Deadline: “I think right now we are just sorting of … I hope everyone makes a fair deal and we are here to just celebrate this movie.

“And if they call it, we’ll be leaving together as a cast in unity with everyone.”

When asked if she is “upping sticks”, she replied: “We’re going to have to. We are going to have to. We will see what happens, but right now it’s a joy to be together.”

The strike news comes after the US union and Hollywood studios failed to reach an agreement after more than four weeks of negotiations, with actors wanting better pay and increased safeguarding around AI rights among their demands.

Last month Sag-Aftra members voted overwhelmingly to authorise a strike if a new contract with major studios, streamers and production companies could not be reached.

Nearly 98 per cent of the 65,000 members who cast votes were in favour, Sag-Aftra said.

A statement from the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPT) said: “We are deeply disappointed that Sag-Aftra has decided to walk away from negotiations.

“This is the union’s choice, not ours.

“In doing so, it has dismissed our offer of historic pay and residual increases, substantially higher caps on pension and health contributions, audition protections, shortened series option periods, a ground-breaking AI proposal that protects actors’ digital likenesses, and more.

“Rather than continuing to negotiate, Sag-Aftra has put us on a course that will deepen the financial hardship for thousands who depend on the industry for their livelihoods.”

It is now anticipated the strike will affect upcoming award shows, premieres, events and film festivals around the world, including the Toronto and Venice film festivals, and the 75th Emmys.