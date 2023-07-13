Imaginations soar as kites fly high in Carlow play day!

By Elizabeth Lee

HUNDREDS of children designed and made wonderfully bright kites when they took part in a massive play date in Carlow College recently. Over 350 youngsters let their imaginations fly as they made their kites in the workshops run by a company called Go Fly Your Kite.

The kite-making workshops were just one element of the national play day, which was funded by the Department of Children and supplemented by Carlow Sports Partnership, which also organised the local event. Other activities included a brilliant show by Joe the Magician, games and a treasure hunt. The sun was out all afternoon so it was just fantastic that there was an ice-cream van on site, too!

Carlow Sports Partnership is busy all summer with plenty of activities planned for the coming weeks, which is handy given that the children are off school. To check out its full range of activities, see the Ticket Tailor website.

*Full gallery of photos in next week’s paper