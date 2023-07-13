Investigations continue into source of oil spill

By Suzanne Pender

THE source of an oil spill into the River Slaney in Tullow has yet to be identified.

Council official confirmed last week that despite increasing the number of absorbent booms and ongoing investigations in the area, the source remains a mystery.

At the July meeting of Carlow County Council, cllr John McDonald asked for an update on the oil spill in Tullow; however, director of services Padraig O’Gorman indicated that the search for the source continues.

South of Tullow, the oil has been visible across the surface of the River Slaney for a number of weeks, causing serious concern among the public, particularly for local fishermen and farmers.

The council has urged members of the public to support them in the search for the source and thanked the people of Tullow for their support to date, adding that manholes and back gardens in numerous private homes and businesses in the area have been examined as part of the search.