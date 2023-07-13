Maurice overcomes health setbacks to release his first single

By Suzanne Pender

HEALTH setbacks, advancing age and even a global pandemic have proved no match for a curious mind, endless creativity and unyielding determination.

Maurice Whitmore, Iona Drive, Carlow has just released his first single Quantum Universe, a somewhat quirky take on the subject of quantum science. The single got its first airing on radio on Martin Bridgeman’s Ceol Anocht show on KCLR 96FM last month and was also named the show’s Single of the Week.

Quantum Universe is the first of eight singles Maurice plans to release before the end of the year. The second, Sad Computer, will be available later this month.

“I have been studying the subject of quantum science as a hobby for over 40 years and I am as confused about it now as ever, but at least it inspired me to write the song,” says Maurice.

“I am a graduate of Trinity College Dublin, where I attained a BSc (computer) degree in 1983. While studying for the degree, I became interested in computer music, which was in its infancy at the time and I later co-founded one of Ireland’s first computer bands, Digital Logic. I have retained this interest in computer music ever since, although it is many years since my last live performance,” explains Maurice.

Without warning, Maurice suffered a severe stroke nine years ago, resulting in a right-sided disability, which means he has great difficulty walking and is mainly confined to a wheelchair for all but the shortest distances. Sadly, he can no longer write and can no longer easily play his chosen instrument (piano/synthesiser).

“However, my cognitive function returned to normal relatively quickly after the stroke, and after initial problems my speech was largely unaffected. Unfortunately, in the last year-and-a-half I suffered another serious health setback, not directly connected to the stroke, which put my musical efforts on hold for a while. Thankfully, this has now been resolved,” explains Maurice.

“Six years ago, when I finally accepted that, in spite of my attempts at rehabilitation, my playing days were effectively over, I decided to concentrate totally on music composition,” he adds.

Maurice has since accumulated a not-inconsiderable body of work, over 140 instrumental pieces, most fully completed, the rest at various stages of completion. They are in a variety of styles, including rock, electronica and orchestral rock.

Twelve of these make up his first album Sentinel City, five on his follow-up EP Incognito, and ten on his last album Mysterious Mind.

“My next project is a return to my computer music roots – eight singles, of which Quantum Universe is the first – which I’m working on at the moment. The singles will be slightly quirky takes on subjects such as quantum science (Quantum Universe), obsolescence and up-cycling (Sad Computer), cryptocurrency (Crypto), lockdown (Downtime), unrequited love (My Message), disability (Electric Chair), mathematics and computer science (Fractals and Recursion) and dream sequences (Lazy Days).

“I plan to release the remaining seven at four-weekly intervals until the end of the year and combine them with an extra four singles early next year for release as a compilation album Sine Wave,” said Maurice.

The new singles feature synthesised singing, somewhat in the style of Kraftwerk or Daft Punk. This was achieved by using text-to-speech and vocoder software. All of these recordings have been, or will be, released by Maurice’s record company CD Baby, 9600 NE Cascades Parkway Suite, 180 Portland, OR 97220.

“My previous albums and EP were recorded initially by me, using a combination of programming and left-handed playing – thumb and two fingers. I am right-handed, but this hand is almost completely functionless since the stroke, in spite of extensive exercising, which I still carry out until this day,” explains Maurice.

The initial composition and recording of the tracks were done by Maurice at home. David Ayers produced the recordings in his studio and also replaced Maurice’s synthesised guitars and bass on the tracks with his peerless live playing, while the impeccable drumming and percussion was added by Ger Farrell. Orchestration on the tracks was completed by David.

The unique album art on all three recordings was by the multi-talented artist and musician Gala Hutton. Niall Kelly provided the use of his exciting new studio, The Beet Lab, for the recording of the drum tracks for Quantum Universe and the seven forthcoming singles.

“We did not allow Covid-19 to interrupt us during the pandemic. We shifted totally to remote working, in accordance with the regulations, and did our collaboration only by internet, email and phone during this time. In fact, we met only once in the two-and-a-half years, unrelated to recording,” said Maurice.

“Stroke need not be the end, nor age; I celebrated my 76th birthday earlier this year,” he smiles.

Mysterious Mind and Sentinel City were partly funded by arts grants from Carlow Arts Office at Carlow County Council.

“My current project is also being supported by an Arts Act grant from the same source, with thanks to Sinead Dowling, Kelly Mooney and Mairead Wilson for their continued help and support.”

Quantum Universe and the previous two albums and EP can be found on https://mauricewhitmore.hearnow.com.

The recordings are also available on TikTok, Instagram, Amazon Music, YouTube Music, Deezer, Pandora and other downloading sites.