What the papers say: Thursday’s front pages

Thursday, July 13, 2023

Continued fallout from the RTÉ payment scandal and further costs to the new National Children’s Hospital are among the headlines in today’s papers.

The Irish Times leads with a warning for the Government to end Direct Provision, while RTÉ are set to challenge accounts given by Ryan Tubridy and Noel Kelly about payments to the presenter.

The Irish Examiner leads with further costs to the National Children’s Hospital, as costs are expected to rise above €2 million.

The Echo leads with the trial of a man accused of murdering Nora Sheehan in 1981.

The Irish Independent claims staff in RTÉ are split on a potential return by Ryan Tubridy to the broadcaster.

The Irish Daily Mail claims GAAGO did not get clearance from the Consumer Watchdog, following questions on the service at the Oireachtas Committee yesterday.

The Irish Daily Mirror leads with BBC presenter Huw Edwards named as the presenter behind the scandal, as he is currently in hospital for treatment for mental health issues.

British papers

Newsreader Huw Edwards leads Thursday’s papers as his wife revealed he is the BBC presenter embroiled in a scandal over paying a teenager for pictures.

The story leads almost all of the national titles with the Daily Mirror reporting the 61-year-old is in hospital.

The i follows a similar line as it says his wife Vicky Flind revealed the star is receiving mental health care, while Metro says simply: “It is Huw Edwards”.

Several of the newspapers opt for the same picture of the couple, the Daily Mail saying Ms Flind named her husband just after police had confirmed no crime had been committed, saying he has “serious mental health issues”.

The couple are pictured on the front of the Daily Express, which says Mr Edwards is “deeply sorry”.

The same picture is used in The Times, which says Mr Edwards is the “BBC star in eye of storm”, and the Daily Star, as both reference warnings of temperatures reaching 48C across parts of Europe in the next week.

The Daily Telegraph echoes the reveal of the presenter’s name and his “serious mental health issues”, while also reporting on Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky addressing the Nato summit in Vilnius.

Mr Zelensky also features on the front of The Guardian, which leads on the naming of Huw Edwards with his wife saying he intends to respond to the allegations about him “once well enough”.

The Financial Times is the only title not to lead on the BBC story, relegating it down page as it focuses on a large drop in US inflation.

