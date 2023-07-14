Cannabis worth €3,000 found and stolen handbags recovered in garda operation today in Carlow

By Elizabeth Lee

AS part of An Garda Síochána’s ongoing commitment to the detection and prevention of drug crime, a co-ordinated operation under the umbrella of Operation Tara, Project Safe Drugs, was ongoing in Carlow today, Friday.

Nine searches under warrant involving Carlow gardaí resulted in four arrests so far, the seizure of €3,000 worth of cannabis resin and the recovery of stolen handbags in Chapelstown, Co Carlow.

The operation was the culmination of significant effort over the last number of weeks and is supported by both divisional and regional garda resources.

Superintendent Anthony Farrell has acknowledged the efforts of crime teams in bringing this operation to fruition and said that it’s a clear demonstration of the ongoing commitment of An Garda Síochána in Carlow to detecting and preventing this type of crime.

“Drugs impact not only individuals who make bad choices but also their families, friends and, indeed, communities. Illegal drugs bring a lot of hurt and pain to people involved and their surrounding social infrastructure, not to mention the dangers to health and life,” said Superintendent Farrell.