Central Bank launches commemorative silver coin for Women’s World Cup

The Central Bank of Ireland has launched a €15 limited edition commemorative coin to celebrate the achievements of the Women’s Football team.

The silver proof coin recognises the important impact the team has had on women’s and girl’s football in Ireland.

The coin comes as the team prepares for the opening Women’s World Cup match against hosts Australia next week.

International players Jamie Finn and Abbie Larkin took time out of their busy World Cup preparations to launch the coin alongside Governor Gabriel Makhlouf and Minister for Sport and Physical Education, Thomas Byrne TD, in Tolka Park.

Shelbourne youth players Daisy White and Ellie O’Mahony also supported the launch.

There is an issue limit of 3,000 coins and retails at €65.

The coin is struck in .925 sterling silver to proof quality. They will be for sale here from 10am on July 14th, 2023.

Ireland’s first official women’s international game took place on May 13th, 1973 in Wales.

The Girls in Green won 3-2, and it was the start of something special.

There have been many highs for the team since then, but qualifying for the FIFA Women’s World Cup with a play-off victory against Scotland was the biggest. This secured the team’s first ever place at a major tournament.

Speaking about the coin, governor Gabriel Makhlouf said: “The Central Bank is proud to launch this limited issue coin to mark the significance of the Ireland Women’s National Football team.

“They are a credit to the country, and they are heroes to a generation of younger players and fans.

“I want to wish Vera Pauw and all the players continued success as they prepare for the World Cup. It will be a fantastic occasion for Irish football and for Irish sport, and I am looking forward to watching and cheering them on.”

Meanwhile, the FAI director of marketing & communications, Louise Cassidy said: “In what is a special year for women and girls’ football in Ireland, it is fitting to see the Ireland Women’s National Team honoured in such a unique way.

“This limited edition commemorative coin will be treasured for years to come and act as a reminder of the incredible achievement of this team in qualifying for the FIFA Women’s World Cup.”