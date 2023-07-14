Citizens urged to dial 999 to report incidents of crime

By Suzanne Pender

MEMBERS of the public have been urged to dial 999 to report incidents of crime, no matter how small they seem.

Superintendent Anthony Farrell made the comments while responding to concerns about the lack of garda resources in Tullow, an issue that dominated a recent meeting of Carlow County Council’s Joint Policing Committee.

William Roche of Carlow Public Participation Network stated that it was taking “longer and longer” for gardaí to respond to incidents in Tullow and that much-needed garda resources had been taken from the town in recent years.

“There’s a lot of anti-social behaviour happening in the town,” he said, adding that the Tullow public needed an increased, visible garda presence, someone they could report incidents to.

“People won’t be dialling 999 if they see someone chopping down a tree in the park,” remarked Mr Roche.

Superintendent Anthony Farrell urged the public to ring the garda central call centre and report all incidents of crime.

“Call … ring 999, even if it’s someone chopping a tree in a park,” he said, adding that 999 was the number to dial if the public needed garda service. He stated that people in all areas across the county need assurance and needed to feel safe in their community, and local gardaí were committed to providing that.

“I want to reassure the public that we are responding to that as best we can,” said the superintendent.

The meeting heard that figures for crime against the person, including anti-social behaviour, are down in Tullow and across the region, while crimes against property are up.

While accepting garda resources in Tullow were down from previous years, garda chiefs at the meeting were adamant that the needs and services required by the public in Tullow were being met. They accepted, however, that Tullow is a priority for the district when new garda resources become available.