Completion of Co Carlow ghost estate rejected by planners

PLANS to complete a ghost estate in Tullow have been rejected by council planners.

The council said there was “significant non-compliance” with a host of elements of the proposal at Glendale on the Shillelagh Road, including room width, storage and private amenities, while living areas and bedroom floor areas were below minimum standards.

If permitted, it would set an “undesirable precedent” and contravene the county development plan. It would also “seriously injure the amenities of the intendent occupants”.

The estate currently consists of 62 complete units built more than a decade ago and developers, Nimbus Property Ltd, which is owned by the Comer Group, aimed to complete the estate and provide 70 homes. The council had previously raised issues of concern around the proposal and sought further information from the developer.

In response, a consultant for the developer said the existing houses were built prior to the current county development plan and Tullow Local Area Plan and it was “not proper” to apply these standards. The consultant referred to an “overarching policy context” of flexibility and reuse of existing buildings and brown field sites.

Nineteen units were to be left as retirement housing and a council planner described this project as a “substandard form of development” as there were no onsite services.

Reacting to the decision, cllr William Paton, who had previously criticised the planning section’s approach to Glendale, said: “I am disappointed but not surprised. I would not be one bit shocked if the decision is referred to An Bord Pleanála for further adjudication.”