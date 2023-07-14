End-of-term water fight for Graiguecullen kids

Friday, July 14, 2023

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

By Elizabeth Lee

THE whoops and squeals of joy must have been heard across the River Barrow when the youngsters of Graiguecullen Parish Childcare Centre celebrated the end of the school year with a massive water fight. The staff had been collecting rainwater in buckets and bins in the weeks leading up to the party, so there was plenty for everyone to go around.

It was all good, clean fun when the youngsters ganged up on the staff to give them a jolly good soaking. Water pistols at the ready, everyone got drenched!

“There’s always a battle between the children and the staff. Everyone got soaked to the bone, but it was great craic. It’s always good fun,” said office administrator Yvonne Coffey.

Luckily the weather was in their favour, too, so everyone kept warm as they ran around the childcare centre’s grounds before tucking into a delicious barbecue.

“We were lucky with the weather, it was just perfect,” said Yvonne.

