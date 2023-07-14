Ex-councillor to run as Green Party candidate in Bagenalstown MD

By Elizabeth Lee

CARLOW Kilkenny Green Party has announced that Liam O’Brien will contest the next local elections for the Muinebheag Municipal District as its candidate

A retired school principal, Liam served as a local councillor on Bagenalstown Town Council for a decade, from 2005 to 2015. He’s now looking forward to the challenge of running in the next election with the Green Party.

“As a community and environmental activist, I interact constantly with individuals and groups in the community. I will be canvassing their support from now until the elections and am looking forward to engaging with the people of the Bagenalstown Electoral Area at their doorsteps, on the street and other places.

“We all know that we are in the midst of a climate and biodiversity crisis, but sometimes feel overwhelmed and powerless to make a difference. I am running for election for the Green Party because I believe that we must act and that we can act effectively locally and nationally to bring about change for the better. I am also strongly focussed on enhancing local services and renewing our towns and villages. I have a proven track record as an effective public representative and hope to bring my experience, ability and passion to bear as a successfully elected county councillor for all the people across the municipal district.”

Minister Malcolm Noonan welcomed the announcement: “I am delighted that Liam has been selected to contest the local elections on behalf of the Green Party in Bagenalstown Local Election Area. Liam has been a tireless community worker and activist, bringing with him a professional career in teaching and as a school principal.

“Liam has done incredible work in recent years on local biodiversity actions and if elected next June will bring this vital experience to Carlow County Council,” he continued. “We are in the depths of a biodiversity and climate crisis and we need people like Liam in positions where they can influence policy at a local level. He is and will be a hard worker for the community.

The Green Party will be running a record number of candidates in next year’s local elections. We believe that change is best brought about at local level and the Greens have proven in government that we are leading transformational change that will help us all move towards a more secure and safe future.

“I look forward to canvassing with Liam over the coming months to get our first Green councillor for Bagenalstown elected next year.”